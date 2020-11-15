PRO14: Dan Leavy to make first Leinster start since March 

He has come on from the bench three times since returning from the knee injury
Dan Leavy during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 14:41
Joel Slattery

Dan Leavy will make his first start since March as Leo Cullen named his side to take on Edinburgh in tonight's PRO14 clash.

Having come on from the bench three times since returning from the knee injury which saw him sidelined for seven months, the flanker will be on from the start as Leinster look to make it six wins from six.

Leavy is joined in the back row by the in-form Rhys Ruddock, who captains the side, and Scott Penny.

There are also three players from the Leinster Rugby Academy in the matchday squad with Liam Turner starting in the centre while Michael Milne, and David Hawkshaw start on the bench.

Also on the bench are Dan Sheehan and Ciarán Parker who have just five senior appearances between them as Leinster cope with having 11 players on international duty with the Autumn Nations Cup.

In from the start up front are Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent, while in the second row Devin Toner is joined by Scott Fardy.

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde is happy with the quality that the province have despite missing so many players, particularly in the pack.

"Currently we are able to field two full packs," he revealed. "There's a couple of Academy lads who are yet to be blooded. Hopefully, this week they will step into training. We are able to get good quality sessions out so when you consider the number of players not available and to still be able to field two full packs who can go at it, it is a luxury."

In the backline, Jimmy O'Brien stars at 15 with Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney on the wings.

In the centre, Ciarán Frawley is joined by Turner.

Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne are the half backs.

LEINSTER (v Edinburgh): J O’Brien, C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney, H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracey, M Bent, D Toner, S Fardy, D Leavy, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: D Sheehan, M Milne, C Parker, R Molony, J Murphy, H O'Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, R Baird.

