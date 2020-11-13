Johnny Sexton full of praise for Ireland’s character

Jonathan Sexton was full of praise for his team’s character after bouncing back from their disappointing Six Nations loss in Paris two weeks ago with a comprehensive defeat of a disappointing Welsh side in Dublin on Friday night.

The visitors were poor, lamentably so at times. There were plenty of holes to pick in the hosts’ efforts and the Leinster and Lions veteran was honest enough to admit as much while opting to lean towards the positives.

“I am very happy for the whole squad,” the Ireland captain told RTÉ after a 32-9 win which will go down in history as the first ever Autumn Nations Cup game.

“When you have been questioned as we have over the last couple of weeks it shows character to bounce back.

“It shows what type of people we are. We are very proud to play for this country and sometimes when you don’t perform as well as you would like it doesn’t come across. But you could see out there how much it meant to us and that is what we are most proud of.”

Sexton’s own evening ended prematurely.

The out-half was gone before the half-hour, his game ended after straining a hamstring in the act of kicking a penalty that put the hosts 13-3 in front.

The early indication is that it is “not too serious” but England in Twickenham is only a week away.

We await news of Saturday’s scan.

“I was enjoying it out there but most importantly the team won and we are very pleased to bounce back,” Sexton said.

“The lads showed great character all week to turn up. We knew it was going to be difficult, They are in a difficult phase, Wales, and to turn up the way we did...

“We could still be a bit more clinical and take a few more opportunities than we did but we did some things much better.

“We are still building with the new coaches and a lot of new personnel. It takes a while to get used to international rugby but we are getting there slowly but surely.”

For Wales, this was a sixth defeat in a row under their new management and Wayne Pivac faced numerous questions afterwards on where things were going wrong, how they could be fixed, and whether he was the man to turn things around.

The Kiwi, as he has said before, pointed out that he was instigating a sweeping change in style after Wales played a very different way for ten years under Warren Gatland and that it was not an overnight job. Stephen Kenny would likely sympathise.

“We are concerned about any result where we don’t get the result we want and we have had a few (defeats) now on the bounce,” said Pivac.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team and giving them the best chance to perform, but preparation has been very good and we are working very hard as a group.

“Yes, it is taking us time to clock as a group and we need to eliminate the errors that are hampering us at the moment.”

England at Twickenham is a whole different ball game and, while Sexton was bullish about this performance, it won’t do against the World Cup finalists. Andy Farrell described this effort as “dominant” but added that it won’t be nearly enough next time.

Far from it.

Farrell also suggested that Jacob Stockdale, who missed out here with a calf problem, may make that game in London while Iain Henderson, sidelined with a medical issue, is expected to be available for next Saturday’s fixture.