James Lowe like a duck to water on Ireland debut

Not everyone gets to sign off a test career in the manner managed by Brian O'Driscoll six years ago when Ireland claimed a last-gasp Six Nations title in Paris. Sport rarely accommodates scripts that seamlessly and O'Driscoll's first experience as an Irish senior player attests to that.

Only 20 and yet to play a game for Leinster, the youngster's dream introduction to this rarified atmosphere was punctured with a 46-10 crushing at the hands of the Wallabies in Ballymore in 1999. Welcome to the real world, mate.

Plenty more have suffered similar setbacks in chapter one.

Paul O'Connell scored a try five minutes into his debut against Wales but didn't remember it after suffering a bad concussion and leaving the field early. Rob Kearney's first action with Leinster was a charged down kick which the Ospreys returned for a try. Caelan Doris's first dance lasted four minutes against Scotland last February.

James Lowe's opening gambit on Friday night was to take Leigh Halfpenny down in a tackle but it was his first play with ball in hand that brought home again just how surreal and unsatisfying elite sport is within the bowels of silent stadia.

Lowe leapt high for a dropping kick, landed, and accelerated through a swarm of grappling Welsh arms. His legs chugged like pistons as he made an extra ten or so yards when simply maintaining possession would have been a result.

Leinster fans have seen this dozens of times these last three years and every burrow and blast has been cheered to the rafters at the RDS and here at the Aviva. Not this time. It seemed all too typical of 2020 when the new boy was penalised for holding on too long in the tackle.

If that was annoying then the dropped pass from Sexton shortly after, with the Welsh try line coming into focus, was much worse but they were mere teething problems for a player whose class was immediately obvious.

That he had acclimatised to test rugby was obvious after that missed opportunity when he reacted in kind to a needless shove in the back from Liam Williams and instigated another stare-off between a pair of teams that have come to bicker like bad neighbours in recent times.

That Lowe was even involved so early was a start in itself.

Simon Geoghegan once traversed the entire 1992 Five Nations without receiving a pass in an attacking position so Andy Farrell's intent in loosening the bonds on this team and allowing players to play with their heads up bodes well for the exciting Kiwi.

Among the blizzard of stats that the NFL so adores across the pond is one relating to yards after contact and Lowe showed again with a break through the middle midway through the first-half that this is an area in which excels.

Quinn Roux claimed the first try off the back of it.

There is an effervescence to him that is all too apparent off the pitch and it translates into his performance. Witness his exuberance and back-slapping when Ireland won a scrum or how he was first across to console Jonathan Sexton as the captain departed with his injury.

Lowe is a source of relentless energy who needs no invitation to wheel off his wing looking for input on either side of the ball but it's the wider reaches where his like earn their corn and a record of 33 tries in 45 games for Leinster speaks for itself.

He could have gone to bed Friday night rueing the fact that he didn't claim his first in a green jersey after he took possession along the chalk and at some pace but was hauled down five yards out by Halfpenny with minutes to go.

And then it happened. Injury-time on the way and he latched on to a pass from Doris off the back of one last scrum and that combination of leg power and refusal to take no for an answer engineered a path over the line for a first try on his first cap.

Duck to water.