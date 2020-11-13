Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup opener

Henderson has a medical issue while Stockdale presented with calf soreness
Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup opener

Jacob Stockdale: The Ulster winger is replaced by Andrew Conway with Hugo Keenan switching to full-back. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 17:44

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out of tonight’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales, the IRFU have announced.

Henderson has a medical issue while Stockdale presented with calf soreness and, following a scan, has been ruled out of the game.

Henderson is replaced in the starting line-up by Quinn Roux and Stockdale is replaced by Andrew Conway with Hugo Keenan switching to full-back.

Tadhg Beirne has been added to the bench for tonight's 7pm kick-off.

The match is live on RTÉ 2 and Channel 4.

More in this section

Jerry Flannery 30/10/2017 Jerry Flannery to return to Thomond Park in Champions Cup opener
Paddy McAllister 10/11/2020 'My wife had a stroke at 35 weeks pregnant': Connacht's Paddy McAllister opens up on family trauma
John Hodnett 1/11/2020 John Hodnett set for surgery as Munster rule out four for Ospreys clash
Geordan Murphy file photo

Geordan Murphy leaves Leicester role as director of rugby ahead of schedule

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up