Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup opener

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out of tonight’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales, the IRFU have announced.

Henderson has a medical issue while Stockdale presented with calf soreness and, following a scan, has been ruled out of the game.

Henderson is replaced in the starting line-up by Quinn Roux and Stockdale is replaced by Andrew Conway with Hugo Keenan switching to full-back.

Tadhg Beirne has been added to the bench for tonight's 7pm kick-off.

The match is live on RTÉ 2 and Channel 4.