Three things to watch out for from Ireland in Nations Cup opener against Wales

REDISCOVERING RUTHLESSNESS

While Ireland have shown the potency of their evolving gameplan under attack coach Mike Catt in his first Six Nations campaign, it has been sporadic. Conditions will dictate how wide they can go tomorrow night and how many offloads can be attempted but the most concerning thing for Andy Farrell has been Ireland’s inability to execute under pressure when it mattered most, namely last time out against France with a title up for grabs. So while his players scored more points and tries during the championship than eventual winners England, something has to explain why the Irish finished third.

Captain Johnny Sexton said this week it was the lack of a ruthless streak. Capitalising on the numerous chances he and his team-mates created at Stade de France could have given Ireland the title, he believes.

“Hopefully, we can take a step forward in that area.” Farrell said Ireland had enough chances to win two games in Paris on Halloween yet they lost 35-27 and the introduction of debutant James Lowe on the wing on Friday is hoped to provide part of that missing link between creating chances and finishing them.

STRENGTHENING THE SCRUM

With Farrell selecting a forward pack featuring seven Leinster players for the match, the spectre of the province’s scrum unravelling at the hands of Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final back in September has resurfaced.

Just as in that game, a French official will be in charge with Mathieu Reynal the man in the middle referee and Ireland’s front trio of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter will have to quickly get on the same page as the man with the whistle as they go toe-to-toe with a strong Wales tight five.

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty is confident the lessons learned from that Leinster defeat to Saracens have been learned but this is a real test.

LETTING JOHNNY BE JOHNNY

Whether you agree with it or not, captain Sexton’s negative reaction to being replaced against France has not gone away. This game will mark the fiery fly-half’s 100th Test appearance, six of them with the British & Irish Lions, but though he and Farrell, his boss, insist the issue is a closed book it will not stop the 35-year-old talisman’s every facial expression from coming under scrutiny.

Perhaps more interesting though will be Sexton’s on-field decision-making given the criticism he got in Paris a fortnight ago when he turned down the chance of three points to make it a one-point game just before half-time and instead went for the corner, only to see Franceoverturn the ball on their line.

Don’t expect the skipper to start second-guessing himself now.