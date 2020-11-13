Nations Cup: Ireland and Wales both itching to right recent wrongs

Ireland and Wales both itching to right recent wrongs Two old rivals, both feeling like their backs are to the wall after disappointing last outings, should make for an intriguing encounter when Ireland welcome Wales to Aviva Stadium for the second time this year.

There are points to prove aplenty in both camps as they venture into the virgin territory of a November Test match, fresh out of a prolonged Guinness Six Nations campaign and into a new competition, the Autumn Nations Cup.

This eight-nation, four-week, mid-pandemic tournament has the feel of a stop-gap in the absence of the southern hemisphere giants who had been scheduled to make their annual trips north this month, particularly now world ranking positions for December’s World Cup 2023 pool draw are already set.

Yet the meeting of familiar foes and the cool whiff of fresh silverware in the air will lift this contest above what one might expect from, say, a pre-World Cup warm-up. Throw in those points to prove and we could have two teams ready to seize the opportunity this fixture represents.

For the visitors, at the end of a week in which their defence coach Byron Hayward paid the price for five consecutive Six Nations defeats under incoming head coach Wayne Pivac, there are wounds to heal after their fall from Grand Slam champions in 2019 to fifth-place finishers.

There are also frustrations to channel following a final-round surrender at home to Scotland in Llanelli a fortnight ago that ruined captain Alun Wyn Jones’ world-record 149th Test appearance and had him grumbling yesterday about needing to improve his team’s physicality in the contact area.

“Tomorrow hopefully we’ve got the opportunity to have the ball a bit longer and when we do have it, use it,” the veteran lock said.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad will not have needed to hear that to have prepared for the prospect of the Welsh coming at them with intent this evening. Yet it did not stop the head coach from making seven changes to his side from the XV that started the 35-17 defeat to France in Paris on October 31.

They are positive changes, by and large, signifying an intent to broaden his selection options and blood more players with an eye on that next World Cup in France, but with Farrell also at pains to emphasise this is not a scratch developmental team being sent into the fray tonight.

The head coach may have handed a debut to newly qualified wing James Lowe but the New Zealand-born Leinster back brings some X-factor to the party also, and so in his own way does hooker Ronan Kelleher, who earns his first start having made three appearances off the bench in the pre-lockdown portion of this year’s Six Nations. Jamison Gibson-Park gets a rare opportunity at scrum-half ahead of Conor Murray to start a competitive fixture in his third Test match and there could be an Ireland debut for Ulster fly-half Billy Burns as the Irish management continue their assessment of their half-back resources.

Of course, Farrell is as curious as the rest of us to see how they all fare, how Jacob Stockdale reacts to a fiery first half defensively at full-back in Stade de France, and whether a starting XV featuring 11 Leinster players can bring the added cohesion of the strongest province in Irish rugby.

Yet there are also wrongs to address from a first 12 months at the helm that has seen Ireland ruthlessly turned over in Twickenham and fail to seize their opportunity in Paris, in the process allowing a young French side to strut its audacious stuff and further fuel their rejuvenation under Fabien Galthie.

“If you look back to the Italy game, everyone talked about us offloading the ball,” Farrell commented this week when asked to compare and contrast his team’s approaches to their fourth-round hammering of the Italians and the chastening defeat that followed on French soil.

But it’s doing it at the right time which I thought we did pretty well two games ago.

“The reason France were able to offload the ball more than us in Paris is simply because we made too many errors and we invited them to express themselves.

“You tend to play a bit more unstructured on turnover ball, so hopefully our defence can do that for us at the weekend and we’ll see how that brings.” Points to prove, then. All over the field and on both coaches’ boxes.

IRELAND: J Stockdale (Ulster); H Keenan (Leinster), C Farrell (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), A Porter (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Heffernan (Connacht), E Byrne (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), Q Roux (Connacht), W Connors (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), B Burns (Ulster), K Earls (Munster).

WALES: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); Liam Williams (Scarlets), J Davies (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); R Carre (Cardiff Blues), R Elias (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter); W Rowlands (Wasps), AW Jones (Ospreys) - Captain; S Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), W Jones (Scarlets), S Lee (Scarlets), J Ball (Scarlets), A Wainwright (Dragons), Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues), C Sheedy (Bristol), G North (Ospreys).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)