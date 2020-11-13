Scrum coach John Fogarty: Ronan Kelleher must deliver on great potential

Kelleher, 22, will win his fourth cap at Aviva Stadium as Ireland get their Autumn Nations Cup campaign underway against Wales.
Ronan Kelleher during the captain's run. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Simon Lewis

Ronan Kelleher’s potential as a Test-class hooker is exciting Ireland’s coaching staff but the Leinster young gun has been told he is expected to perform in his first international start this evening.

The hooker’s first foray into Test rugby came pre-lockdown in the opening three rounds of the Guinness Six Nations but a quad injury denied him the opportunity to add to his experience at the tail end of the championship.

A first start on his return to fitness is a show of faith from head coach Andy Farrell in the starting pack, completing an all-Leinster front row between props Cian Healy and Andrew Porter and scrum coach John Fogarty is eager to see Kelleher get his chance.

“He's young, he's been involved in some big games, we'd be very excited about the group of hookers we have to be fair,” Fogarty said yesterday. “I think it's going to be a very competitive group of hookers with Dave Heffernan and Rob Herring as well.

"But Ronan is certainly someone who has been earmarked for quite some time now to come into Leinster and he's done well, and he's transitioned well, and that has to happen here now as well, where he comes in and takes his opportunities and we'll see how he goes.

We have huge belief in what he can deliver on. We're very excited to see him play. He's an excellent ball carrier, excellent defender, he's strong in the set-piece.

"So he's definitely someone that we would like to see keep developing. So yeah, very excited to see him perform.

Fogarty added: “There's always a journey, coming into Leinster at the time and there was a season or two when we had to bed things down.

"The guy is young. He's picked to play and we expect him to perform. There's always going to be some patience with younger players and he's a guy coming in for a first start. But he's going to set himself some high standards and we expect him to perform as well.”

Nations Cup: Ireland and Wales both itching to right recent wrongs
Three things to watch out for from Ireland in Nations Cup opener against Wales
Nations Cup is a competition 'we want to win', says John Fogarty
