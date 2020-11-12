Johann van Graan hopes RG Snyman will be back as early as March

The possibility of RG Snyman taking the field for Munster’s end of season push for silverware has been raised after Johann van Graan said the South African lock could play again as early as next March.

The Springbok World Cup winner suffered a serious knee injury when he tore an Anterior Cruciate Ligament seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster on August 22. He underwent surgery two weeks later and was expected to be sidelined until at least next summer.

Yet when asked yesterday whether Snyman, 25, was ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, van Graan said: “With these injuries you can have setbacks along the way. I’d certainly say he is progressing very well.

“He’s on his timeline for a possible return somewhere between March and June. We just don’t know and we are taking it day by day but to be fair to RG he is working exceptionally hard.”

Speaking in a video interview posted on Munster's website this week, Snyman described the injury as a “disaster” and admitted he was not a fan of gym work but was getting excited at the thought of his weights sessions at the High Performance Centre in Limerick.

“I enjoyed his comment about his gym work because as he said he loves to play rugby but doesn’t necessarily like to do gym,” van Graan said of his 6ft 9ins, 18st 4lbs compatriot.

“But to be fair to RG his first few months now he has really worked hard. Even before the operation he was putting in the time, straight after the operation he was straight back in the HPC.

“I want to give credit to the injured lads, Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery, RG, they are really giving input into the team and they are part of the group. We would love to have them adding on the pitch but they are certainly adding off pitch at this stage and that’s brilliant to have with quality players.”

The Munster head coach was talking as preparations continued for Sunday’s Guinness PRO14 home game against Ospreys at Thomond Park.

With the long-term injuries he outlined and nine players in Ireland camp for this month’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign, which starts tomorrow night against Wales, and van Graan will once again dip deep into his playing reserves as Munster bid to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of Conference B.

They also have a game in hand on their rivals after the postponement of last weekend’s away game with Benetton and there may be returnees from Andy Farrell’s squad later in the week in search of game-time whom van Graan said the province would “welcome them with open arms”.

Yet he also credited the decision to bring academy players into senior squad training for helping Munster get off to their unbeaten start of four wins from four.

“The fruits of the last two years are paying off. It’s been well-documented, we brought our academy into train with our senior team last year during the World Cup and they’ve continued to train with us.

“Now a lot of younger players are getting opportunities and they are certainly using their opportunities right across the park from 1 to 15.

"Some very good team performances, a long, long away from perfect but we would certainly take that start to the season.”

Van Graan also made light of just two of his players making Farrell’s starting XV for tomorrow night’s Wales clash, a side containing 11 Leinster men.

“I'm sure Faz has a selection plan, obviously, he's made a few changes from the French Test. Leinster are the current PRO14 champions - so they have been for the last three years.

“So they have the most players in the squad and most players in the starting team.

"What I'd say is international rugby is very different to club rugby. Once you get to your national team you forget about your province and club, it's all about the national team. We wish them well for the Nations Cup.”