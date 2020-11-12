Rob Kearney highlights James Lowe's 'biggest challenge' if he is to survive at Test level

It’s no secret that James Lowe has been brought in to add an extra bit of spark to Andy Farrell’s backline, but a former teammate has warned that attacking flair alone won’t cut it at Test level.

Lowe is primed to make his international debut against Wales tomorrow, with Ireland head coach Farrell hoping his impressive return of 33 tries in 49 Leinster appearances can continue on the Test stage.

However, Rob Kearney, who spent three seasons playing alongside Lowe at Leinster, says the defensive side of his game will be just as vital.

“I think his biggest challenge this weekend is going to be without the ball,” said Kearney, who has joined Premier Sports' punditry team for the Autumn Nations Cup.

“We all know what he can do with the ball in hand, but at international level, what you do without the ball is as important, if not more important.

“I think that is the area that everyone is going to be paying real attention to.

“You've got those couple of seconds less to think and to do your role. Defensive errors don't get punished every time provincially, whereas at international level it's a try every single time.”

By all accounts, Lowe has settled in well in the Irish camp, and Kearney explained the former Chiefs man has even won over the squad’s Munster contingent.

The usually easy-going Lowe tends to find an extra bit of bite in games against Munster, and was the pantomime villain in Thomand Park when sent-off for a reckless, albeit accidental, collision with Andrew Conway two years ago.

“That sort of happy-go-lucky guy you see on the field is the person that you'd see on a Monday morning,” Kearney continued.

“With a lot of these big, larger than life characters, when you initially meet them you're like, 'Is this fellah the full shilling here?' You're never really sure what to make of them.

“But I know that he's settled into the national camp really well, he's built up a very quick rapport with the Munster lads where there probably would have been an element of concern from those boys as to what sort of character he is. But that's the beauty of it.

"You play against guys provincially and you think they're not particularly nice people but you get into camp and you build up relationships with them and you start to see a really good side of them.”

Meanwhile, Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde says Tadhg Furlong is keeping positive as he nears a return date. The tighthead hasn’t played any rugby since February, with a back injury followed by a calf problem keeping him sidelined since the rugby restart.

"The concern is, when you stumble from one injury to the next, that you get a bit down on yourself and you end up on that downward spiral mentally,” McBryde said.

"He's keeping himself in a positive mindset. He just had a little set-back which has further delayed his return to play. He's in a good place."

The province have also confirmed Tommy O'Brien will miss six-eight weeks due to an ankle injury.

You can watch Autumn Nations Cup action live on Premier Sports via the ‘Sports Extra’ pack on Sky