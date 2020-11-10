Chris Farrell ready to renew Robbie Henshaw partnership

Chris Farrell: ‘I’m well used to coming in, in big games and I’m really looking forward to this.’ Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 20:55
Simon Lewis

In an Ireland team featuring 11 Leinster players, Chris Farrell should perhaps be even more grateful for the opportunity of a first Test start in 13 months. Nevertheless, the Munster centre feels he is ready to take it.

Leinster’s dominance of the national team to play Wales on Friday may have been even greater given injuries to full-back Jordan Larmour and outside centre Garry Ringrose but the latter’s absence with a broken jaw has handed Farrell, 27, the chance to renew a midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw first forged for Ireland Under-18s.

“Any chance you get in the green jersey is special,” he said after being handed his first start since the fateful World Cup pool defeat to Japan in Shizuoka on September 29, 2019.

“I suppose I’ve had glimpses of it before where I’ve been in and out in series of four. I’ve been in and out in Six Nations before and in and out in World Cups before so it’s another chance.

“I’m well used to coming in, in big games and I’m really looking forward to this. It’s an opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s the first time I’ve played with Robbie in a while. I played with him at U18s for a while as a partnership but I’m really looking forward to playing with him. I’ve played with the other centres, Bundee (Aki) and Ringer, but this is the first chance to show what we can do together as a partnership.

“What he brings, I think, complements me in a way. We work hard for each other and we scramble for each other if we have to but I’m really looking forward to that actually.”

Farrell added: “There’s no hiding from the fact that it’s a competitive position. There’s absolutely no hiding and hasn’t been for as long as I’ve been involved, it’s been extremely competitive. You can’t ignore that, it’s just the way it is, that’s the facts.

“There’s always pressure when you’re performing at this level. There’s always pressure but where else would you rather be?

“You’d rather be involved in that and feel a small bit of that pressure rather than being not involved. There’s no better place to be, to be honest.”

