Fitness boost for Munster's Darren Sweetnam, Rhys Marshall, and Dan Goggin

Munster are set to welcome back fit-again trio Darren Sweetnam, Rhys Marshall, and Dan Goggin to training ahead of this Sunday’s Pro14 home game with Ospreys.

Johann van Graan’s squad had an unexpected weekend off following the postponement of their round-five game against Benetton in Treviso due to a number of cases of Covid-19 in the Italian club’s organisation.

Thus, the most recent injury update was all positive, with Munster reporting that wing Sweetnam (knee) and hooker Marshall (thigh) had resumed training on Tuesday with Goggin (shoulder) expected to return to training later this week, though whether they will be available for selection remains unclear.

Munster will still be without a number of players when Ospreys visit Thomond Park this weekend as they bid to extend their winning start to the Pro14 campaign to five games and at least maintain their seven-point lead over Cardiff Blues at the top of Conference B.

Loosehead props Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Liam O’Connor (calf), and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), tighthead Roman Salanoa (thigh), hooker Niall Scannell (neck), and flanker Chris Cloete (neck) are still unavailable while lock RG Snyman (knee), scrum-half Neil Cronin (knee), and Joey Carbery (ankle) continue to rehab their long-term injuries.

Head coach Van Graan will also be hoping to see some of Munster’s Ireland contingent released back to their province with just four of its nine-strong group in national camp selected in Andy Farrell’s matchday squad to face Wales in Dublin on Friday night, though full-back Shane Daly was ruled out through injury.