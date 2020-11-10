Munster development officer John O’Neill passes away

Munster Rugby development officer John O’Neill has passed away following an illness.

O’Neill, from Waterford, played at outside centre in Munster's 31-19 loss to Australia at Thomond Park in 1984, setting up the first try of the game with a kick through for Eddie O'Sullivan to score.

He helped to put the Waterpark club on the map as they reached the 1984 Munster Senior Cup final for the only time in their history, losing 17-9 to Young Munster in front of a crowd of 13,000.

He also represented Ireland A and scored a try against Scotland.

O’Neill later played with Highfield in Cork city before becoming a coach as he led Waterpark to win Division 3 of the All-Ireland League in 2003.

He joined the Munster Rugby development department in 2007 and held the role of Munster junior head coach for seven seasons.

"The proud Waterford man had a driving ambition to give back and grow and develop the game across the east of the province," read a Munster Rugby statement.

He worked closely with the regional development squads and coached several of the current Munster squad including Jack O’Donoghue, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Liam Coombes, and academy players Tom Ahern and Eoin O’Connor.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend John O’Neill,” said Munster CEO Ian Flanagan.

“Johnno leaves his mark thanks to the work he carried out on behalf of the province and the relations he forged with staff and volunteers across the rugby and sporting community in Waterford and beyond.

“My heartfelt sympathies go to Trish, Cathy, and Johnno’s extended family and network of friends at this time.”

Waterpark RFC posted a tribute on social media, saying: “As a player with Waterpark and in his training role with Munster Rugby, John was a great friend to Waterpark and many of our members have been sharing fond memories of him today, he will be greatly missed. RIP Johnno.”

All Waterpark youths training scheduled for Tuesday evening was cancelled as a mark of respect.