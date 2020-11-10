'Hungry' Peter O'Mahony feels no extra pressure to perform against Wales after stint on the bench

It's not just the new faces in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad that speak for the shifting internal dynamics. The sight of Peter O'Mahony coming off the bench deep into the second half of the recent games against Italy and France tells that same story but from another angle.

A vice-captain now, O'Mahony has pretty much always been a starter.

Until this, the only time he was part of the second wave two games on the spin since his debut season in 2011/12 was four years ago when he subbed in against Australia in November and, come the Six Nations, against France and Wales.

A hamstring injury played its part then, as did CJ Stander's burst onto the test scene, but he finished that tournament with his berth on the blindside reclaimed and a man of the match performance against England to boot.

There has been no injury to dilute the sting of demotion this time. Caelan Doris' emergence saw O'Mahony named on the bench for the 2020 Six Nations opener against Scotland last February and the Leinster man got the nod again when the tournament resumed later this year.

O'Mahony returns to the starting line-up on Friday against Wales as one of seven changes from the defeat in Paris earlier this month but any suggestion that the stakes are higher given his reduced input lately has been batted away in a fairly routine manner.

“I'm hungry for the opportunity,” he explained. “I have been here before and I understand the levels it takes to prove yourself at this level. I consider the last few weeks as opportunities for me to show what I can do as well in a shorter amount of time so I'm not treating it any differently or preparing any differently.

“However many of us there are here, everyone wants to start, but that is impossible and the last couple of weeks I was picked to do a job off the bench. I felt I performed quite well but it doesn't change the way I prepare.”

Doris has been shifted to No.8 for Friday's encounter with Wales and Josh van der Flier completes the back-row at openside. It's the first time they will have played together as a unit but O'Mahony is confident that they can hit the ground running.

Game time may be the ultimate glue that binds a department together but there are other adhesives besides and the Munster man is placing no little faith in the training sessions they have utilised, the support work of non-playing colleagues this week such as Stander, and the work they can do in front of their laptops and in meetings.

The hope would be that this inaugural Autumn Nations Cup campaign can serve as a hothouse in which to accelerate the team's growth after two years of stagnation and help a lengthening list of new faces bed in to the unfamiliar surrounds.

James Lowe makes his debut this week and Billy Burns will become the ninth player to earn a first cap under Farrell in 2020 if he comes off the bench at some stage. Burns, Lowe, and Jamison Gibson-Park hardly rank as kids but O'Mahony has been impressed with what the rookies have to offer.

“A lot of these guys are test ready, as you can see, and very hungry to get stuck in and involved. Even with James, the same, it can be daunting to come into an environment that, not that it is settled, but a lot of guys have been around a long time. Just to fit into a group at times can be daunting.

“To be fair to a lot of the guys who have been here for a while, we have tried to make it as easy as we can but you have to get the buy-in from them and they are hungry to learn and, not just that, to have the craic around the place as well, to hang around after dinner.

“That is very important going forward and playing alongside each other. It doesn't matter whether you have been here three weeks or eight or ten years, it has been really enjoyable the last few weeks and that's a credit to everyone.”