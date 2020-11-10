Garry Ringrose eyeing up Champions Cup opener for return from injury

Garry Ringrose is targeting a return to action in time for the opening weekend of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup season as the Leinster and Ireland centre looks to step up his recovery from a broken jaw.

Ringrose suffered the injury during the first half of Ireland’s Six Nations defeat of Italy on October 24, ruling him out of the following weekend’s trip to play France as well the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup games against Wales and England.

While the 25-year-old is not totally writing off his chances of returning for the latter stages of the Autumn Nations Cup, he says Leinster’s Champions Cup opener on the weekend of December 11 is the more realistic goal.

“I’m definitely targeting that. I've seen the surgeon regularly, every week or two-week intervals, obviously it's under review and it will be monitored how I progress but that would definitely be the target,” Ringrose said.

Ringrose has no set return date marked on his calendar, so is reluctant to rule himself out of a potential return to Andy Farrell’s squad later this month.

“Certainly at the moment, it doesn't look likely (that I’ll be involved with Ireland this month). But the reason I am going back each week is to review things and check up and see how things are progressing on that front. So, I don't think anything is ever completely written off.

"I'd be hopeful and I'd love that to be the case, but I'm not going to lie to you and say that it is, because it mightn't be as well.”

Ringrose suffered the injury when attempting to block down a clearance from Italy’s Edoardo Padavani, his head connecting with the knee of the Italian winger. No stranger to injury problems, his current rehabilitation programme, including a liquid diet, looks a little different from the more common rugby injuries.

"The last two weeks because of the nature of the break, just getting a couple of screws and a plate in to lock it up, and have it stronger than before.

"Just the last two weeks have been pretty much letting that heal so the surgeon was recommending for me to do as little as possible, literally turning over on a bike, going for walks, that was about the extent of it, certainly for the two weeks. During lockdown it was not like I was doing much more than that anyway.

Thankfully I'm through that two-week period now and can get back into slightly more intense training, obviously not contact quite yet, a few more weeks to go on that front.

“But, yeah, a bit more intense physical training can kick on from next week onwards.”