Fifth win on the bounce sees Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle go top of Top 14

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are top of the French Top 14 for the first since December 2017 after an impressive 19-10 victory over Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

France full-back Brice Dulin scored the one try and Jules Plisson kicked the points from the tee for the hosts who conceded a try at home for the first time since January as Samoa's Tim Nanai-Williams crossed for the away side. Clermont are one of Munster’s pool rivals in the Champions Cup this season.

“It was difficult, we succeeded in coming together without giving them a bonus point," fly-half Plisson told Canal+. “We're first now, which is a very good operation and we go to Paris next weekend as leaders," he added.

O’Gara takes his 6-1 team to Stade Francais this Sunday in the midst of a 17-week run of games in the division. La Rochelle are now on a five-game winning run having previously seen off Pau, Bordeaux-Begles, Castres (62-3) and Bayonne. They are three points clear of Clermont at the top of the table with Toulouse a further three points back.

“After only eight games, it is not that important to be leading the division,” head coach O’Gara insisted. “Our aim is to be in the top four come the end of the season. But certainly things are beginning to come together, even though we still have to achieve greater in-game consistency over the 80 minutes.”

Stade will go into the La Rochelle tie without a game in two weeks. Their weekend trip to Montpellier was postponed due to coronavirus cases at the hosts. Top 14 games have now returned behind closed doors because of lockdown measures introduced in France.

Meanwhile bottom of the table Agen lost 19-16 at home to Lyon in their first game since sacking their coach as president Jean-Francois Fonteneau picked the team.

Fonteneau fired Christophe Laussucq and team manager Remi Vaquin in midweek following last Saturday's 71-5 humiliation, a seventh straight loss of the season, at Bordeaux-Begles.

"When there's an electroshock there's a reaction. We didn't lack much against a Lyon team who were eyeing this game against an injured beast," businessman Fonteneau said.

"We doubled our points total, we have to stay positive," he added.

The 57-year-old made nine changes from the hammering at Stade Chaban-Delmas as centres Jordan Puletua, Sam Vaka and Samoa winger JJ Taulagi were among those to be dropped.

The hosts were, according to reports, coached by the academy manager and a physiotherapist pre-game, opened the scoring as scrum-half Paul Abadie kicked a ninth-minute penalty goal.

Abadie traded efforts with the visitors' Jonathan Wisniewski for a 6-6 score after half an hour.

The away side assured the lead at the break as Australian winger Toby Arnold crossed before Wisniewski added a third penalty for a 16-6 edge at the interval.

Abadie and Wisniewski converted further shots at goal before prop Tapu Falatea went over from a driving maul and Hugo Verdu's conversion made it 19-16.

Fonteneau's men reclaimed possession after the restart but failed to break down Lyon's defence and were forced to settle for just a second bonus point of the campaign.