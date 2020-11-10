Uncertain times for Irish women's rugby due to postponements 

The IRFU have vowed to work with fellow unions and World Rugby to find a window in 2021 to play the Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifying tournament.

The tournament was due to be played next month but was postponed due to Covid-19. However no details of the rescheduled event have been announced.

That postponement is a bitter blow for the Irish squad given that their final game in the Six Nations - against France - was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The current situation leaves the Irish women with little certainty as to when and where they will be playing again as they turn into a World Cup year.

Ireland had been due to face Italy, Scotland and the winner of Rugby Europe Women’s Championship over three weekends next month. The winner would have booked a place in the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand while the second placed side would progress to a Final Qualification Tournament.

But after Rugby Europe Women’s Championship was postponed, the plug was then pulled on the World Cup Qualifying tournament.

“With the Covid-19 situation in Europe presenting continued travel and quarantine challenges for some teams, the decision was made to postpone and identify an optimal opportunity for the tournament to be rescheduled in early 2021,” said World Rugby and Rugby Europe in a joint statement.

IRFU Director of Women's Rugby, Anthony Eddy insists that the squad will use the weeks and months ahead productively

'to train and prepare, plan and focus even more on the important qualifiers.'

Eddy said, “COVID-19 has been disruptive for so many people, and from the start of the pandemic we set out to be flexible and dynamic in our response to ever changing circumstances.

"The squad has been positive through all of this and will continue to work hard to improve. We have been focusing on the qualifiers for well over a year now and that will not change.

"The group achieved three home Six Nations wins in 2020 which is an excellent outcome, and this additional time will allow more preparation in qualifying for the 2021 World Cup."

This morning the Six Nations confirmed that the remaining three matches of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations Championship will not be played. The three cancelled matches are: Italy v Scotland (round 3 match, originally rescheduled for Dec 6) Wales v Scotland (round 5 match, originally rescheduled for Nov 1) France v Ireland (round 5 match, originally reschedule for Nov 1).

Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: "This was an extremely tough decision that was only taken after we had explored every possible option to get these matches played. It is especially disappointing that these cancellations come at a time when there is such positive momentum around the women's game and for the Women's Six Nations in particular. We will now, with our Unions, put our focus and energy toward the 2021 Championship."

The table for the 2020 Championship will remain as it stands with England already crowned Grand Slam winners having played and won all five of their matches, finishing with victory over Italy in Rome a week