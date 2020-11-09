Iain Henderson relishing battle with Lions room-mate Alun Wyn Jones

Iain Henderson is relishing the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with his 2017 British & Irish Lions room-mate Alun Wyn Jones on Friday, even though he doesn’t enjoy playing against the Wales legend.

Ireland lock Henderson will today learn whether he will make an immediate return to the Test second row for the Autumn Nations Cup opener at Aviva Stadium. Head coach Andy Farrell is set to name his matchday squad at 1pm and could recall Henderson following the Ulster captain’s completion of a three-week ban, after being sent off against an Ospreys side led by Jones on October 10.

That could put him in line for another battle with Wales skipper Jones, someone well known to and admired by Henderson.

“I roomed with him on the Lions tour and he’s a great lad. He was insightful in almost everything you would chat to him about. I really don’t like playing against him; it’s probably one of his biggest talents and I think when players don’t like playing against other players it’s almost a compliment to the kind of player they are.

“He obviously adds a fair bit of oomph to their pack, he is an absolute pest when it comes to breakdown and maul time. You know the scrum generally looks a bit stronger when he’s in behind there. In terms of the charisma that he brings to their team, he’s obviously captained them a lot and has a lot of leadership qualities which you see coming out, not only for Wales and Ospreys, but you saw it coming out for the British and Irish Lions.

“So those are things that he brings and trying to negate that is difficult because he is a resilient character who will continue to bring that, no matter how the game is going for them. I don’t enjoy playing against him for that sort of reason but the other challenge is enjoying playing against him and it’s good to catch up with him after games too.”

Henderson has been training in Ireland camp throughout the last three weeks as his team-mates closed out the 2020 Guinness Six Nations with games against Italy and France and as Farrell’s players prepare to switch into the new Autumn Nations Cup campaign, the lock sees a young and developing group at the start of something good in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup in France.

“I think the confidence is high. I still think we’re very close to the beginning of our journey. I think a lot of guys do take confidence from that and take confidence from how we’ve been prepping, what we’re doing in training.

“The excitement we have going into games and training is massive. It’s probably one of the best things about this squad. Going out on the pitch we’re excited to be playing with each other, we’re excited to be training, which brings enjoyment, and I think that’s massive and essential to a team.

“When I look back over my whole career the teams that have done well... are teams that you are excited to play in and enjoy. As soon as it becomes a bit of a chore, you see that coming out in people’s actions on the pitch (and) in training. And at the minute everyone is really buzzing to play and buzzing to train, enjoying the atmosphere and the environment of being around each other, and that’s something that has been a massive driver and feeding off each other and the competition is adding to that too.”