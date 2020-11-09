Johnny Sexton: Ireland have drawn a line under Six Nations sorrow

Johnny Sexton admits letting the Six Nations title slip form Ireland’s grasp will hurt for some time, even if his team’s focus has shifted to Friday night’s Autumn Nations Cup opener at home to Wales.

Ireland came up short in Paris nine days ago, losing a game to France that could have given them a second championship title in three years.

Instead, the 35-27 defeat saw Ireland finish third as England were crowned champions on points difference from the French, and captain Sexton was left with the frustration of the Irish not having played to their potential at the Stade de France when they created enough chances to win the game and claim the title themselves.

“Yeah, that’s what the challenge has been through the week. We’ve sort of drawn a line under the Six Nations realising that, look, the new coaching team was assembled over the start of the year, we’ve had the Six Nations together and we’ve finished third,” Sexton said on Monday.

“Obviously there are a lot of areas that we need to improve but also we took some positives that we’re not that far away. We created a lot of chances in the last game especially and we just need to start capitalising on them.

“But realistically, we finished third so that’s the bottom line and we’ve got to improve and that’s what we’ve been trying to do all week.”

Sexton, 35, had generated criticism of his leadership during the French game, not only for on-field decisions but after being caught on camera repeatedly shaking his head having been replaced in the second half.

Having accepted last week that he had made a mistake with his actions when leaving the field, he on Monday said he was not frustrated by his leadership being questioned.

“No, because when you make a mistake you’ve got to accept the consequences. Look, I had good chats with the management and I explained this last week so I’d rather we didn’t discuss it too much further.

“Like I said, if you make a mistake you’ve got to bear the brunt of it, and yeah, if I’ve been getting criticism well then that’s what happened and I’ve got to move on, I’ve got to be better, and I’ll try and be better and do better in the future.”

The fly-half, who could win his 94th Ireland cap against Wales, added: “Just trying to get back out there but ultimately we’re never going to be able to make up for last Saturday. That’s the hard thing about sport.

“Obviously we want to get better and we want to improve and we want to target this competition and try and win it and then target next year’s Six Nations. It’s one that got away last weekend because we didn’t play to our potential and now everything this week is about playing to our potential.

“Playing against a team that is obviously a lot, lot better than the latest results would suggest. They’ve had a couple of tight encounters that haven’t run their way as well so two teams that will be hurting a little bit or hurting a lot probably and it will be a really tough game come Friday.”