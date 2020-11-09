James Lowe on a high as 'project player' set for Ireland debut

It was late 2016 when Leinster knew Zane Kirchner was on his way out.

The province, still relatively new to the Leo Cullen era, were eager to get a strong replacement for the Springbok – ideally a player that could add bulk and pace to their backline.

“We didn't have many 'big' ball-carrying players, we're not blessed with them typically,” says a Leinster insider involved at the time, “Shane Horgan was probably the last one, so we had to look around.”

Agents were contacted and a shortlist drawn up. Players with potential and some with a little bit more already under their belts.

“I was on the case of someone else, not James,” revealed Isa Nacewa, Lowe's former Leinster team mate, who was back at the province for his second spell.

“I was meeting up with him, and I thought we'll get this done come hell or high water, but in the end it seemed we were used maybe as a bargaining tool.”

That player was All Black legend Israel Dagg, but the loss of Dagg has been Leinster's – and now Ireland's gain.

This Friday night, Lowe is likely to become one of the last 'project players' to win a first cap for Ireland, when Wales visit Dublin.

When Dagg fell through, Nacewa was one of the senior Leinster players tasked with helping land Lowe – a player many at the province were already familiar with.

“Having watched New Zealand rugby I knew what he was all about on the pitch, but I was unaware of his infectious personality...he just oozes positivity,” Nacewa said.

We chatted about stuff, he's a free heart and a free mind, and he was open to travel and see the world.

“He knew Leinster was a great opportunity, so when they came knocking it was only natural to consider it. He's bought into the Irish culture, bought a house in Dublin, and so he and his girlfriend have committed.”

Leinster's due diligence extended beyond Nacewa's chats, and the province soon learned that Lowe is as valuable off the pitch as he was on it.

“We spoke to an awful lot of people in New Zealand, it was often about what he adds to the team as a bloke, after games, interacting with fans, in the dressing room etc,” the Leinster source said. “We knew he'd do a lot for us as a player – but in his potential, his style, and his way around the place.”

That all became immediately apparent in Dublin, where the long haired, smiling winger quickly became a favourite with the fans, and a media enthused to discover a sparkling personality to match his on-pitch antics.

“He speaks his mind, but he never does anything with malicious intent,” Nacewa said. “There's only good humour and good vibes behind what he says. He's not trying to be fake either, he tells it as it is, while never trying to be anyone else.”

One memorable quote came after the 2018 Champions Cup final, when Leinster beat Racing 92 in Bilbao.

With Scott Fardy and Jamison Gibson-Park starting, the New Zealand born player was left out of the squad, a ruling that had caused some frustration early in the trios Leinster careers.

Lowe then turned it into a joke, saying 'I'm taking this week off' but in Bilbao he rowed in behind the team, and a suited-up Lowe was seen on the pitch for the team celebrations, and later called it the “best day of my life”.

“He was celebrating with everyone, and that shows you what a team person he is,” Nacewa said. “What a human he is. Everyone knows their role, and they play their part. Whether they're in the 15 or 23...and that's one thing I hope he continues to grasp. Even the back office staff deserve credit with club and national teams, and he gets that more than most people.”

When Nacewa moved north to Ireland, he traveled with some advice from Doug Howlett ringing in his ears. “Don't come up and try to change everything instantly”, the Munster legend told him and that was a mantra he passed onto Lowe.

In truth, the winger has made the transition look easy, scoring at will in domestic and European competition, but it's not all down to natural talent.

“I had so much respect for him in the short time we played together,” Nacewa said.

“I respect him so much because he has such an awesome view on life, he doesn't take himself too seriously, but he knows the balance...people underestimate how smart he is as a player; when it comes to game plans and the tactical point of view, he's a super smart player.

"His goofy personality can sometimes shine over that – but when push comes to shove, and it comes to winning, he has that edge. He has all the attributes. I really enjoyed every moment with James around, just letting him find his feet and helping him understand the Leinster way.

It wasn't super smooth, there's a different way of thinking, training, the environment is new, but he was not finding his feet.

Thanks to a single cap for Fiji, Nacewa never got to pull on the green shirt as Lowe will, but there's no jealousy there – only hope.

“James will add 5/10/20% to any team he's involved with – without fail,” he said.

“That's everything; his personality, game nous, raw talent, he'll just add a lot. He's a world beater, you know when he says 'give me the ball, I'll do this' and he's 99% right – that's someone who knows who they are as a player, and what they can bring. You don't want James to be conservative, you want him to be confident and bring everything he can to his game. There's no point putting him in a system where he can't express himself.

"He was pretty damn close to the All Blacks, and I think he would keep that little chip on his shoulder and want to prove what a mistake it was not picking him.

“I'd say he'd cherish the opportunity to face them, and prove to the world how lucky Ireland might be. He's a world beater and Ireland are giving him the chance to do so. He deserves a crack at a huge at international career.”