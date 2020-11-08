Leinster maintain perfect PRO14 start with win over Ospreys

Guinness PRO14: Ospreys 7 Leinster 26

Even when not at their ruthless best, Leinster are always capable of producing a touch of brilliance.

On Sunday such a moment arrived midway through the first half of a 26-7 win at Ospreys.

Trailing 7-0 and making uncharacteristic mistakes, Leo Cullen’s side cut through the Ospreys with devastating ease. James Tracy gobbled up an overcooked lineout throw inside the Leinster half and four passes later they had their second try of the evening, Rory O’Loughlin bursting forward and finding Jimmy O’Brien before Dave Kearney finished in the corner.

Leinster had found themselves behind when a Scott Penny infringement resulted in a yellow card and penalty try.

They responded through tries from Tracy and Kearney, and a third Leinster try courtesy of Penny left the visitors 19-7 up at the break.

The bonus point arrived 15 minutes into the second half, substitute Peter Dooley muscling over from close range as the province continued their perfect start to the PRO14 season.

Scorers for Ospreys: Try: Penalty Try 8

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Tracy 19, Kearney 27, Penny 33, Dooley 57 Cons: Byrne (3)

OSPREYS: C Evans; M Protheroe, S Williams, J Hawkins (H Dirksen, 64), L Morgan; J Thomas (C Carson, 64), R Morgan-Williams (S Venter, 50); R Jones (G Thomas, 40), D Lake (I Phillips, 40), M Fia (T Botha, 50); A Beard (R Davies, 62), B Davies; W Griffiths (O Cracknell, 62), D Lydiate (captain), G Evans.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin (L Turner, 59), T O’Brien (H O’Sullivan, 64), D Kearney; H Byrne (D Hawkshaw, 62), L McGrath; M Milne (P Dooley, 51), J Tracy (D Sheehan, 51), M Bent (C Parker, 51); R Molony, S Fardy (D Toner, 72); J Murphy (D Leavy, 54), S Penny, R Ruddock (captain).

Yellow card: Penny 8

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)