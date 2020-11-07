Offaly man Milne gets first Leinster start

Birr's Michael Milne will make his first start for Leinster in the PRO14 meeting with Ospreys tomorrow.

Milne is still in the Leinster Academy and made his debut in September 2019.

Rhys Ruddock will captain Leinster against his father Mike tomorrow, who is development director for Ospreys.

There will also be landmark start for lock Ross Molony, who will earn his 100th Leinster cap at the Liberty Stadium.

Leo Cullen's back line is unchanged, with Jimmy O’Brien at full-back, Cian Kelleher on the right wing, and Dave Kearney on the left.

Tommy O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin continue their centre partnership, with former St. Michael’s College duo Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne again starting at half-back.

Milne packs down tomorrow with James Tracy and Michael Bent.

In the second row, Scott Fardy comes in this week to join the latest Leinster Rugby centurion, Ross Molony.

26-year-old Molony is now in his seventh season with the Leinster Rugby team having made his debut in February 2015 against Zebre Rugby. Since then he has scored three tries for Leinster Rugby and has also captained the side on a number of occasions.

He first captained the side to a 31-30 win against Glasgow Warriors in the RDS Arena in April 2017 aged only 22.

Finally, in the back row, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, and captain Ruddock complete the pack.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien, Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Tommy O’Brien, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath, Michael Milne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock (Captain)