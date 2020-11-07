Two off as Wallabies bounce back to pip All Blacks in Bledisloe thriller

Two off as Wallabies bounce back to pip All Blacks in Bledisloe thriller

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies breaks through the defence during the 2020 Tri-Nations match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 12:14

Australia bounced back from last weekend's humbling by New Zealand to defeat the All Blacks 24-22 in a thrilling match that saw red cards for both teams.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men when 8-5 behind in the 23rd minute after Ofa Tuungafasi put in a high tackle on Liam Wright.

It was just the fifth time in history a New Zealand player has been sent off in a Test.

However the Wallabies, who suffered a record 43-5 loss to their rivals seven days ago, did not capitalise on their numerical advantage and had a man dismissed themselves 12 minutes later after Lachlan Swinton planted a shoulder into the jaw of Sam Whitelock.

Australia debutant Tom Wright crossed in the third minute with his first act in Test rugby, before Rieko Ioane levelled the scores. Taniela Tupou crashed over with five minutes left to put the home side 24-15 ahead.

But there was still time for the All Blacks to set up a tense finale when Tupou Vaai scored next to the posts with two minutes remaining and Jordie Barrett converted to reduce the gap to 24-22.

"It still hasn't sunk in," Wright said after the match. "It's what dreams are made of.

"This is the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me."

