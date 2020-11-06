Connacht game off as Dragons face two-week lockdown

Connacht's Guinness Pro14 game against the Newport Gwent Dragons has been postponed following a Covid outbreak in the Welsh club.

The Dragons returned seven new positive Covid-19 tests this week as part of the Welsh Rugby’s weekly testing programme.

Andy Friend's side were due to face the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Saturday afternoon but that fixture has now been put on hold. Indeed Newport's game against Edinburgh the following week is also unlikely to be played.

Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule these games.

Munster, who played against Dragons last weekend, have returned a full list of negative results from their PCR testing this week.

Tournament organisers said the decision was reached "to ensure health and safety of all those at the club and to reduce further transmission."

In a statement Pro14 officials noted: "The Welsh Rugby Union and Dragons Rugby have collaboratively and proactively taken the decision to close the region for a fortnight following the latest results of the Covid-19 testing programme.

"The Dragons returned seven new positive Covid-19 tests this week as part of the Welsh Rugby’s weekly testing programme. Working closely with and supported by Public Health Wales the decision has been made to close the Region for a fortnight, with no training or games to take place during this time.

"This course of action has the full backing of the Pro14 Medical Advisory Group. The decision has been taken to ensure health and safety of all those at the club and to reduce further transmission.

"All players, management and staff at the Region are to self-isolate and follow all Public Health Wales guidelines. Additional testing (in addition to the current testing programme) will also be part of these measures."

Connacht this afternoon reported that all their tests this week have come back negative and they are now focusing on their next game against the Scarlets.

"Everyone at Connacht Rugby wishes the Dragons well and we look forward to meeting them later in the season. All Connacht professional squad players and staff tested negative this week and will now begin preparations for Saturday week's Guinness Pro14 fixture against Scarlets at The Sportsground."