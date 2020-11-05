Johnny Sexton says sorry for reaction to Paris substitution  

Andy Farrell has rejected the suggestion that either his management or the Ireland squad were undermined by Johnny Sexton’s reaction to being substituted during the latter stages of Saturday’s Six Nations defeat to France.

Farrell withdrew his captain as Ireland chased the game by eight points heading into the final 10 minutes, with Sexton’s visible disappointment picked up by television cameras and on the stadium's big screen.

Speaking to the media after naming a 34-man squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup this morning, Farrell was asked if he had felt undermined by the out-half’s reaction, but insisted there was no ill-feeling between head coach and captain.

“Not at all. Johnny is a passionate guy and it's the reason that we all love him as a player for how long he's been at the top of the Irish game,” Farrell said.

“I suppose there is always a bit of learning from every game that you play, etc, but no, I don't feel undermined and neither do the team. We need Johnny to be himself and obviously there is always going to be learnings along the way but you know, you're not going to change overnight a person that has been at the top, doing what he has done, because of the intent and the attitude that he's got.”

Sexton revealed that he has since apologised to Farrell for the incident.

“(I’m) Disappointed in myself with the reaction, to a certain extent. Obviously if I had known the stories that it was going to create and the way that it's been perceived, I obviously wouldn't have done it,” Sexton said.

“But you've got to take it from my point of view. It's in the heat of the moment, up there with the biggest games I've played in as captain, and yeah, it's obviously a low point, and I reacted in a bad way for a split second. That's it really.

“I spoke to Andy after the game, I spoke to him on Sunday when I realised it was such a big thing, and we sorted things out. I apologised and said 'Look, it shouldn't have happened.' It did, it was a split second, and obviously I let myself down in that regard. But you learn and you move on really. I suppose it's not the first apology I've made in my career and it won't be the last probably.

“We'll move on. We've got a good relationship and there's no problems going forward.” While Farrell also explained that he felt the incident had been blown out of proportion, he added that discussions around the Ireland captaincy are always on-going. The Ireland head coach previously stated that the captaincy would be reviewed on a campaign-by-campaign basis.

“You know, the last thing that I want to do to Johnny is stop him being himself as well, or else we all suffer, don't we?,” Farrell said.

“We always discuss everything that goes on. We're always discussing his individual game and his captaincy etc, so we're always learning together.”