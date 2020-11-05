Jacob Stockdale refuses to be defined by Paris nightmare

Jacob Stockdale will have had more pleasurable experiences than facing an online dissection of why he endured such a torrid time against France last weekend, quite possibly including that Parisian performance itself.

It is to the 24-year-old’s great credit that he fronted up in such a public manner yesterday in the wake of possibly the toughest match of his Ireland career to do his sponsor’s bidding and promote their support of a charity’s Christmas fundraising drive.

That the charity is Aware and their cause is good mental health was one of the most exquisite ironies but Stockdale has in the days since his baptism of fire as a Test full-back proved to be as fine an exponent of resilience, confidence and a refusal to dissolve in the face of public criticism as anyone could hope to imagine.

One could have expected his confidence to have taken a bashing since his frailties in a new position as the last line of defence were so cruelly exposed by a rejuvenated French attack in a 35-27 Six Nations defeat at Stade de France.

Not a bit of it although he did admit to having weaned himself off social media since last November’s World Cup campaign in Japan.

“Yeah, look. Funny, I was thinking this question would probably be asked and I was thinking about it beforehand,” Stockdale said. “I suppose when you think about the term ‘confidence’, it’s essentially the belief, ‘am I still a good rugby player?’ and for me the answer is ‘yes’.

I wouldn’t be getting picked for Ireland or picked for Ulster if I wasn’t a good rugby player so my ability level hasn’t changed.

“Yeah, I made a mistake at the weekend, these things happen but it’s about being able to push yourself on and you’re still being able to improve as an individual even though the people around you are kind of saying ‘this lad is not great’.

“It was something I thought about over lockdown, I kind of took myself away and was like: ‘Right, look I want to get better at something, what am I going to do? I’m going to focus on my kicking.’ And just get that repetition of like really being able to send the ball every time I tried it, and I feel like I have done that.

“So for me that solidifies the fact that you’re still good at rugby. Don’t panic. I’d say, to be honest, that it doesn’t really affect my confidence. If I’m able to rise above it because of my faith in my belief that am I a good rugby player and that I know more than what other people say about me.”

Jacob Stockdale launches Maxol Aware Christmas Campaign, 10c from every hot drink sold in November and December to go to the mental health charity

Stockdale’s confidence is not so watertight that he is planning on seeking out Andy Farrell now he has returned to Ireland camp and telling the boss he feels he has a point to prove during this month’s Autumn Nations Cup. He is not that type of person.

“Yeah, look, I feel like I do. I might not necessarily go to Faz and tell him. I think Faz is the head coach and he has a plan for the team, and whatever he decides to go with, that’s what he feels is best for the team, I’m not going to argue with that.”

“So, yeah, obviously I’d like the opportunity to play 15 again, I really enjoy it but at the end of the day it’s up to him.”

There is no doubt there was less defensive responsibility on Stockdale when he was playing on the wing, as he did for the first 28 of his 30 Ireland appearances.

“There's a number of nuances in the 15 role that I'm not used to yet and it's going to take me a wee bit of a while to get used to. Most people are lucky, they may get to play a season at PRO14 level or European level, where they're not in that international window, but I wasn't fortunate enough to have that. So I'm having to learn, not on the fly, but the lessons that I learn are going to be learned in a much bigger sense because I'm playing in that international spotlight.

Stockdale responded in the affirmative that he believed he can be a Test-quality full-back - “Yeah, definitely” - and he believes the position is better suited to his attacking game.

“I strongly believe that, at full-back, the opportunities you get with the ball are more suited to my attacking abilities than the opportunities you'd get on the wing.

"You've more of a flow onto the ball and you can use a bit more... not necessarily footwork but you can take that outside break and try drag defenders in, which is something I was quite good at. Rather than that quality of a Jordan Larmour or an Andrew Conway - that ability to beat a player in a phone-box with their footwork. I never felt I ever really had that ability.

"But whenever I'm moving onto the ball and travelling at pace, that's when I feel I'm a bit better.”