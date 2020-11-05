Benetton postponement halts Munster momentum

Munster’s positive early-season momentum could come under pressure following yesterday’s postponement of Saturday’s scheduled visit to Treviso for their Guinness PRO14 fixture at Benetton.

The round-five game was called off by league officials on advice of the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory group, which deemed the fixture could not go ahead after Benetton reported that three players had returned positive cases of Covid-19 and four other players had been identified as close contacts and were now isolating.

It is the second week in succession that Benetton’s game has been postponed following the calling off of their planned trip to Galway to play Connacht last weekend. PRO14 Rugby said it will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule both games.

The postponement comes at an unfortunate time for Munster given their winning start to the 2020-21 campaign, negotiated with four wins from four and playing some exciting rugby when conditions allowed as the work undertaken during the first lockdown with new senior coach Stephen Larkham began to bear fruit and young players made the most of the opportunities presented by head coach Johann van Graan in the absence of the province’s Ireland contingent.

Even without a game this weekend, Munster will remain top of Conference B having opened up a seven-point lead over their Conference B rivals following last Sunday’s 28-16 round-four victory over Dragons at Rodney Parade.

"It's exciting,” Munster defence coach JP Ferreira said. “We have given a couple of the young lads some good gametime. The youngsters are buzzing because they are getting some gametime. It's good for us and it's good for the system that the academy lads are coming through.

"We're in a 16-week block now and everyone needs to get gametime. A rotation policy is obviously crucial for us to get everyone on board.”

The postponement will allow two new loan signings, Ulster academy loosehead prop Callum Reid and Ireland U20 scrum-half Ben Murphy, extra breathing space to get acclimatised having been signed as injury cover.

“Ben has come in this week and he needs to get up to speed with all the plays and the defensive side of things.

“Callum has come in on Friday last week so he still needs to get up to speed. We might use Callum before we use Ben, but it is all injury-dependent and form-dependent.

“Those lads need to get up to speed ASAP and obviously with every session that we go and do, which in the last two weeks, we have only had two training sessions, so Callum has only had this third training session today, whereas Ben is on his second.

“They have been in the system a really short time, so we have to get them up to speed before we can use them, but it might be sooner rather than later.”