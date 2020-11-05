Tadhg Furlong on the 'right track' in injury recovery

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi believes Tadhg Furlong is on the “right track” as he looks to step up his recovery from injury ahead of a busy period for both club and country.

A back problem followed by a calf injury has kept Furlong out of a string of key games since the sport returned in August, but Contepomi says there is now light at the end of the tunnel for the Ireland tighthead.

Ireland are back in camp today as Andy Farrell’s squad turn their attention to the Autumn Nations Cup, while Leinster are heading into four consecutive weekends of PRO14 action - including a trip to Ospreys on Sunday - before the new Champions Cup season kicks-off in early December.

“Time wise, we don't know (a date). But he is increasing his training,” Contepomi said.

“I think he is on the right track. With all of these things, with his back and so on, you don't want to put a time (on it) because you don't know, there could be a setback. Fortunately, for the moment, he is hitting all of the steps the physios and the medical staff are giving him. I would say he will be back sooner rather than later.”

Young second-row Ryan Baird, who was forced to drop out of Farrell’s squad for the Six Nations games against Italy and France with an adductor strain, is also on the mend.

“Very similar, doing good. Hopefully, he will be back soon playing and training.”

Farrell will also be keeping a close eye on the progress of Dan Leavy. The flanker made a welcome return after 19 months out in Leinster's recent defeat of Zebre, followed by another cameo off the bench in Monday’s 32-19 win at Glasgow.

"He is gradually coming back to normal, full play and hopefully he will be able to play 80 minutes soon. That's the main goal," Contepomi explained, warning that his progress will need to be carefully managed.

“With those long injuries and coming back, you have to take baby steps. For him, it has been a great achievement in terms of playing in the RDS and then in the astro in Glasgow, a different surface. You have to take that all into account and he's been doing great. He looks good, he's been training well and so we're very happy for him. He will pick it up, he's a great athlete."

Contepomi was also asked about Johnny Sexton’s reaction to being substituted during the latter stages of Ireland’s defeat to France last Saturday, offering a diplomatic answer to an issue which has split opinion this week.

“I could see he was frustrated, but I don't think it's for me (to say). It's not for me to give an opinion on something you don't know (the full story on). Probably they talk in the Irish camp and I'm not in the Irish camp so I don't know exactly how people would have felt or not.

"I definitely could see he was frustrated, it was a tight game, but I don't have an opinion. I wouldn't look too much into it.”