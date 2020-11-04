Munster's PRO14 clash with Benetton postponed

Munster's PRO14 clash with Benetton has been postponed after the Italian side announced three players tested positive for Covid-19 and a number of others are considered close contacts.

"The game was due to take place on Saturday, November 7 in Treviso, however, Benetton have reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating," a statement from the league said.

"Having considered all of the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled."

The game will be played in 2021, the PRO14 added.

Earlier today, Munster announced that Shane Daly and John Ryan had returned from the Ireland camp and were due to play a part in the game.

Last month, Connacht's clash with the Italians was also postponed as Benetton couldn't travel to Ireland for the game.