Shane Daly and John Ryan return to Munster for Benetton clash

Munster have welcomed back Shane Daly and John Ryan from Ireland camp and both will get much-needed game-time in this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Benetton in Treviso, defence coach JP Ferreira said on Wednesday.

Neither experienced tighthead prop Ryan or uncapped full-back Daly saw any action during Ireland’s final two rounds of the Six Nations and have rejoined head coach Johann van Graan in the hope of showcasing their talents ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup campaign which starts on Friday, November 13 when Wales visit Aviva Stadium.

"John Ryan and Shane Daly are back with us,” Ferreira said. “They will be with us and training. Once they're ready, they'll probably be on the pitch.

"It's crucial for them to get game-time just to keep them up to speed and if the call comes again from the Irish squad, that they are ready to go. We're really stoked to have them back and they're looking sharp."

Daly and Ryan are linking up with a provincial squad high on confidence after a four-game winning start to the 2020-21 PRO14 campaign which has seen Munster open up a seven-point lead at the top of Conference B with some impressive rugby. Three of those four wins have come against conference rivals Scarlets, Edinburgh and Cardiff Blues and the streak continued last Sunday at Dragons with a 28-16 win at Rodney Parade.

"It's exciting,” Ferreira said. “We have given a couple of the young lads some good game time. The youngsters are buzzing because they are getting some game time. It's good for us and it's good for the system that the academy lads are coming through.

"We're in a 16-week block now and everyone needs to get game time. A rotation policy is obviously crucial for us to get everyone on board.

"From an offloading game point of view, it's also weather-dependent. Against Edinburgh and against Scarlets, we did play wet games and a bit of Covid there (with two senior players testing positive for the coronavirus and others forced to self-isolate), but after that we got it going.

"It's weather dependent and at the weekend against Dragons it was wet so, yes, it's there, the game plan is there for the offload, but we don't want to throw 50/50s in that type of weather."

Munster will be without wing Darren Sweetnam (knee) and centre Dan Goggin (shoulder) for the visit to Stadio Monigo against a side still looking for its first win.

Defence coach Ferreira also explained Munster’s thinking behind the signing of Ireland Under-20 scrum-half Ben Murphy on a seven-week loan from Leinster’s sub-academy.

“We have been looking around and working closely with the IRFU. A guy like Ethan Coughlan from Ennis, a local boy, we were looking at him but he's injured at the moment.

"So with the IRFU's knowledge, we've brought in Ben Murphy from the Irish U20s and he'll be with us for a number of weeks before we make an assessment on that front again.

"We are short on nines currently just having Craig (Casey) and Nick (McCarthy), so it's a boost for us in that area."