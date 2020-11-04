Jacob Stockdale: 'The basic parts of my game let me down'

Jacob Stockdale admitted he made a meal of “the bread and butter stuff” in Paris but insisted he was still not done as Ireland’s full-back.

The 24-year-old Test star was making just his second appearance in Ireland’s No.15 jersey as Andy Farrell’s side took on France in a potential Six Nations title decider last Saturday. Yet Stockdale had a night to forget in the role as Ireland lost 35-27 with the full-back committing a handling error that led to a French penalty try while there was also criticism of his coverage of the backfield as the home side ran in three other tries in their bonus-point win.

“Look, for me it was disappointing. Obviously, we went over there hoping that we would be able to bring back a trophy and obviously that didn't go our way,” Stockdale said.

For me personally, I felt like the basic parts of my game probably let me down. I did some stuff pretty well and then just not holding onto the ball properly, not making the right decision at the right times – that kind of basic bread and butter stuff that maybe you take for granted the odd time.

“I think that's what let me down in the game. It's a bit disappointing really.”

Stockdale was refreshingly candid about his own shortcomings on the night, adding: “I don't think it's a lack of concentration or anything like that. The ball was very greasy, probably surprisingly greasy. Maybe that was something that I hadn't necessarily prepared for properly.

“There are a number of different factors. Sometimes the ball can take a real awkward bounce all of a sudden and sometimes it feels a bit unfair.

“But look, at the end of the day, I rate myself as being able to make sure that I can deal with that sort of stuff and I didn't, which is the disappointing part for me.”

Stockdale, playing at full-back in the absence of injured Jordan Larmour, said he wanted to continue playing at 15 as Ireland begin preparations for this month’s Autumn Nations Cup and an opening game behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium against Wales on Friday, November 13.

“Look, I have said it before plenty when I was playing wing and it's the same when I'm at full-back, I am happy to play any position that gets me on the pitch. However, I have really been enjoying playing full-back.

“Unfortunately you probably take a bit more flak at full-back because you have a bit more work to do. But that's the nature of the job – it's the nature of being in a professional sports environment.

“I am happy to take that on the chin and admit that I am not by and away the finished product at 15 yet. I am still learning the role and learning the position. But I am trying to get better.”

The Ulsterman said he was aware of the criticism his performance had been generating, despite turning his back on social media after last year’s World Cup in Japan.

“I have over the last year or two really learned to block out the noise to a certain extent. I feel that is something I have got pretty good at.

Funnily enough, when your mates are texting you saying 'Are you all right?', you kind of know that you are getting quite destroyed on social media anyway.

“But you are going to have armchair pundits, you are going to have fans who aren't happy with the game. Unfortunately, that's just the nature of it.

“I think I have got pretty good at being able to have four or five people's opinions that I know are really good rugby players or rugby coaches, and trust their opinions on the matter, and being able to block out that outside noise.”