South Africa end Six Nations speculation by committing to Rugby Championship until 2030

South Africa have committed to remaining part of the Rugby Championship until 2030, ending speculation that the world champions could be set to switch to the Six Nations.

It had been reported in February that the Springboks would look to defect to the northern hemisphere's tournament from 2024.

In September, SA Rugby voted to relocate its four leading franchise teams from Super Rugby to an expanded Pro16 from 2021 as part of a "northern hemisphere future".

That move came amid cooling relations with New Zealand Rugby and appeared to open the door for a Six Nations switch by aligning their club rugby calendar.

However, Sanzaar, the Super Rugby and Rugby Championship organisers, have announced that its four members, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, have committed to the latter tournament for the next 10 years amid a series of reforms.

SA Rugby released a statement welcoming the "refreshed approach" as "the first part of a phased redevelopment within southern hemisphere rugby".

As part of the revised 10-year plan, the Championship will be restructured to include a 12-match format with teams playing each other on a home-or-away basis through a new mini-tour match schedule that was adopted in 2019.

Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO, said "possible international expansion [is] on the cards" as part of the new strategic plan.

"Although we had to change our domestic focus, we still have a long history with the All Blacks and Wallabies as well as a long-standing friendship with the Pumas and we look forward to more world-class test rugby," he said.

A Sanzaar statement read: "The southern hemisphere rugby powers have recognised the need for change in these difficult times and have committed to an international rugby future through to 2030 that includes a restructuring of the Sanzaar entity, a brand refresh, new development initiatives, and a restructuring of domestic club/provincial tournament structures."

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said this marked "the first of a number of announcements".

"The re-commitment by the four unions to the long term future of the international game is an important start as we embark in a new direction for both the unions and the organisation over the coming years," he said.

"There are some exciting times ahead for rugby in the southern hemisphere as we look to reposition our structure, competitions, and future direction as an organisation."