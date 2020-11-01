PRO14 team news: Leo Cullen merges Leinster youth and experience; Billy Burns returns for Ulster

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has again named a team which is a fusion of youth and experience for tonight's Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun (8.15pm).
At one end of the scale, players like Tommy O’Brien (5 caps), Harry Byrne (12 caps) and Jimmy O’Brien (20 caps) are still finding their feet at this level.
That sprinkling of fresh faces is balanced alongside old warhorses such as Rhys Ruddock (176), who captains the side in Scotstoun, and Devin Toner, who won his 250th cap in the 63-8 thrashing of Zebre last time out.
Leinster also welcome back Cian Kelleher, who makes his first start of the campaign after shaking off a hamstring issue, while Rory O'Loughlin also returns for the first time this season following a calf injury.
J O’Brien; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, T O’Brien, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; R Molony, D Toner; J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock (captain).
D Sheehan, M Milne, T Clarkson, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, D Leavy.
H Jones; T Seymour, N Grigg, S Johnson, N Matawalu; P Horne, G Horne; A Seiuli, G Stewart, D Rae; R Harley, H Bain; R Wilson (captain), T Gordon, TJ Ioane.
G Turner, A Allan, E Pieretto, C Fusaro, F Lokotui, J Dobie, B Thomson, R Tagive.
: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)