Charting Ireland's squad depth: How deep do Andy Farrell's resources run? 

Andy Farrell has promised to roll the selection dice for this month’s Autumn Nations Cup as Ireland bid to rebound from Six Nations disappointment.

Ireland’s 35-27 loss to France in Paris on Saturday night saw Farrell’s side claim third place in his maiden championship as head coach, the same finish predecessor Joe Schmidt managed in 2019 when the 2018 Grand Slam winners handed the championship to Wales on the back of abject defeats to England at home and the Welsh in Cardiff.

Ireland’s two defeats in 2020 both came on the road, at Twickenham in round three and Saturday’s finale at Stade de France, but at least Farrell has the chance for an instant rebound with November bringing a new tournament in the absence of tours from the southern hemisphere nations.

The Autumn Nations Cup features the Six Nations members plus Georgia and Fiji, divided into two pools of four. It will be played over four consecutive weekends, with Ireland kicking off proceedings on Friday, November 13 at home to Wales.

The likelihood is that the make-up of Ireland’s squad for this new tournament will be very different from the one Farrell selected back in January, before Covid-19 split the championship in two and dragged it out over nine months.

Some players, such as Devin Toner, have fallen by the wayside, others like Tadhg Beirne and Dan Leavy have used the extra time to return from serious injury, while this month will see Leinster wing James Lowe follow New Zealander and provincial scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park come into the Ireland squad, having qualified on residency.

There will also be significant absences from the selection mix, not least with Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose missing out through injury. it all offers Farrell the opportunity to introduce new blood and shake things up in a new tournament that allows Ireland to right the wrongs of the 2020 Six Nations and build for the future.

“We need to keep growing our squad obviously,” the head coach said on Saturday. “That goes without saying really, that has to be the approach the whole time. There will be combinations we probably need to find out about and hopefully we can keep going down the line of competition for places which is going to be good for us in the long run.”

So how deep do Ireland’s resources run? Farrell used 34 players over five games in the championship. How many more will get the call for the Autumn Nations Cup?

Back Three

Used in 6N: Jacob Stockdale (P5, 5 starts, 3 at wing, 2 at full-back), Andrew Conway (P5, 5 starts), Hugo Keenan (P2, 2 starts), Jordan Larmour (P3, 3 starts), Keith Earls (P2, 0 starts)

Perhaps the area of the team with the most potential for change with James Lowe set to make his Test debut, Keith Earls coming back into the mix following a back injury and Jordan Larmour out with a dislocated shoulder. Stockdale could do with more time to settle in at full-back but Keenan is ready to step in and uncapped Shane Daly has been in the squad for three weeks and is due an opportunity.

Unavailable for November: Will Addison (back), Jordan Larmour (shoulder).

Centres

Used in 6N: Bundee Aki (P5, 5 starts), Robbie Henshaw (P5, 3 starts), Garry Ringrose (P2, 2 starts), Chris Farrell (P1, 0 starts)

Aki and Henshaw will be the go-to midfield partnership in the absence of Ringrose with Chris Farrell next in line while Stuart McCloskey waits patiently for a first cap since 2018

Unavailable for November: Ringrose (jaw).

Fly-halves

Used in 6N: Johnny Sexton (P5, 5 starts), Ross Byrne (P5, 0 starts)

Byrne has been Farrell’s go-to cover for Sexton throughout in Joey Carbery’s continuing absence but there may be pressure coming from a rejuvenated Jack Carty and a fit-again Billy Burns, in the initially named 6N squad but unused, while Harry Byrne could be a bolter to unseat his big brother in the race to eventually succeed the captain.

Unavailable for November: Joey Carbery (ankle).

Scrum-halves

Used in 6N: Conor Murray (P5, 5 starts), John Cooney (P3, 0 starts), Jamison Gibson-Park (P2, 0 starts)

Murray remains first-choice, the lockdown helping to deny Cooney a first start before the Ulster 9 was omitted for the final two rounds post-lockdown. Gibson-Park filled the breach while Kieran Marmion is back in the fold and Munster’s livewire young gun Craig Casey is also knocking on the door.

Back row

Used in 6N: CJ Stander (P5, 5 starts), Peter O’Mahony (P5, 2 starts), Caelan Doris (P4, 3 starts), Josh van der Flier (P3, 3 starts), Will Connors (P2, 2 starts), Max Deegan ((P1, 0 starts)

The return from long-term injury of Dan Leavy will be keenly awaited as Farrell looks to the 2018 Grand Slam winner for much-needed belligerence but the head coach will have to break up a fast-settling new trio of Doris, Connors, and Stander, while Jack Conan is also back in the mix following a foot injury.

Unavailable for November: Max Deegan (knee).

Locks

Used in 6N: James Ryan (P5, 5 starts), Iain Henderson (P2, 2 starts), Devin Toner (P3, 1 start), Ultan Dillane (P3, 0 starts), Tadhg Beirne (P2, 2 starts)

Ryan is set to welcome back first-choice second-row partner Iain Henderson following his suspension for the end of the Six Nations campaign, while Ryan Baird could be set to make the debut he was denied by an adductor strain last month while Quinn Roux and the uncapped Fineen Wycherley have also been in camp.

Props

Used in 6N: Tightheads — Andrew Porter (P5, 2 starts), Tadhg Furlong (P3, 3 starts), Finlay Bealham (P2, 0 starts). Looseheads — Cian Healy (P5, 5 starts), Dave Kilcoyne (P3, 0 starts), Ed Byrne (P2, 0 starts)

Ireland will be eagerly awaiting the return of Lions tighthead Tadhg Furlong, who has not played since rugby restarted post-lockdown with back and now calf problems.

Unavailable for November: Furlong (calf), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).

Hookers

Used in 6N: Rob Herring (P5, 5 starts), Ronan Kelleher (P3, 0 starts), Dave Heffernan (P2, 0 starts)

After a night of lineout woe for Ireland in Paris, the return to fitness from a quad injury of Ronan Kelleher will be interesting while Leinster team-mates James Tracy and rookie Dan Sheehan could be knocking on the door.

Unavailable for November: Niall Scannell (neck).