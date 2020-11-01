Matt Gallagher scores a brace of tries as Munster muscle past Dragons

A wet Sunday afternoon in Newport was made for a strong Munster forward display and Johann van Graan’s men delivered to make it four wins from four in the Guinness PRO14 this season.

Munster did not have it all their own way at Rodney Parade, but at the same time you never really felt they were going to lose despite the Dragons staying in the contest.

Irish tries came from a Matt Gallagher brace and Calvin Nash although there was to be no bonus point, something Van Graan will surely lament.

JJ Hanrahan kicked the rest of the Munster points with home out-half Sam Davies responsible for everything on the Welsh side of the scoreboard bar Matthew Screech’s late salvo.

Munster were forced into a late change. John Hodnett came straight in for Chris Cloete in the back-row after Cloete was ruled out with a neck injury.

Dragons lock Screech made his 150th appearance for a side who had director of rugby Dean Ryan sitting at home after a member of his coaching staff returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Davies and Hanrahan swapped early penalties before Munster started to get on top in the rain. Damian de Allende was involved in a neat blindside move which led to full-back Gallagher grabbing the first try in the right corner after some nice Munster hands in contact. Hanrahan’s kick went wide.

Without their Ireland internationals, Munster’s pack was in control and three more points from Hanrahan was followed by a try for Nash after Rory Scannell kicked through. Darren Sweetnam collected the kick and fellow wing Nash was in support.

Full-back Gallagher had previously made a lovely break after collecting a poor Dragons kick. Hanrahan converted.

The home side grabbed one back through Davies after they made the most of an advantage. With a shot to nothing, a chip ahead from captain Rhodri Williams caused confusion in the Munster defence and Hanrahan failed to collect. His opposite number Davies pounced to score, but could not convert. It meant Munster were 10 points clear at the break.

Just before half-time, there was a bizarre moment when Munster won a line-out. The Dragons didn’t challenge or engage the Irish maul which stood static for what felt like an eternity.

Davies kicked a simple three points to narrow the hosts’ deficit to seven at the start of the second half. Munster, it must be said, were suddenly undergoing a tricky spell.

Hanrahan calmed the nerves with a third penalty and Sweetnam had what would have been a third Munster try ruled for him being ahead of Hanrahan’s kick ahead.

Sweetnam had done brilliantly to hack on and score, but TMO Jon Mason made the right call and play came all the way back for a Dragons penalty which Davies missed.

Soon, Sweetnam was denied again. Gallagher returned a Dragons kick with interest, but Munster’s forwards in front of him were judged to have blocked attempted home tacklers. The end result was Sweetnam losing out again.

Both teams unloaded their benches in search of fresh legs, but Munster had their opposition at an arm’s length. In heavy going, 10 points was always going to take some overhauling.

Finally, a third Munster try arrived as De Allende helped send Gallagher to the corner for his second of the afternoon. It capped a fine display from the full-back.

Hanrahan nailed the conversion, but there was still time for the Dragons to claim a late try from Screech.

Scorers:

Dragons: Try: S Davies 31, Screech 80 Pens: S Davies 2, 47

Munster: Tries: Gallagher 13, 71, Nash 24 Cons: Hanrahan 25, 72 Pens: Hanrahan 7, 22, 52

Dragons: Lewis; Jenkins, Warren, Roberts (Dixon 73), Hewitt; S Davies, Williams (capt) (Knoyle 72); Harris (Maguire 63), Hibbard (Shipp 52, Fairbrother (Jarvis 65), J Davies, Screech, Fry (Basham 65), Keddie, Griffiths Replacements not used: Carter, Howells.

Munster: Gallagher; Nash, Scannell, De Allende, Sweetnam (Flannery 72); Hanrahan, Casey (McCarthy 72); Wycherley (Cronin 53, O’Byrne (Barron 67), Knox (Archer 53), Kleyn (Ahern 62), Holland (capt), O’Donoghue (O’Donnell 66), Hodnett, Coombes (O’Sullivan 53).

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Man of the match: Matt Gallagher (Munster)