Honouring centurian Cian Healy another spur for Ireland

Cian Healy’s 100th Test appearance tonight will provide his Ireland team-mates with extra motivation to succeed against France in their potential Guinness Six Nations title decider, Simon Easterby revealed.

With the 2020 championship title up for grabs for both teams, depending on how England fare in Italy earlier in the day, there will be plenty of incentive for Andy Farrell’s side to claim victory in Paris this evening but forwards coach Easterby said yesterday that wanting to honour Healy’s achievement as only the sixth Ireland player to reach a century of caps was acting as a genuine spur for the men in green.

“I don’t think Cian would want that type of attention but yes, there is no doubt that there is that (motivating factor),” Easterby said following Ireland’s captain’s run training session at Stade de France.

“He has done incredibly well to get to this position. We have seen a few things during the week, some of his highlights from the past 10 or 11 years since he made his debut. He is a real inspiration to everyone.

“He has battled through some really tough times with injuries, times when he thought things might not continue for him. What an unbelievable inspiration to all of us and in particular his team-mates, to run out tomorrow for his 100th test.

Cian Healy is the sixth Irish player to reach 100 caps in international rugby. Words: Brendan O'Brien

I think there’s definitely some motivation. The players are desperate to get a result but also to make sure that he remembers this game like he should.

Loosehead prop Healy, 33, will follow in the footsteps of hooker Rory Best and tighthead prop John Hayes to complete an all-centurion Irish front row in the history books but Easterby suggested there was also plenty more to come from the Leinster star.

“I guess he has developed into a cracking professional, brilliant. You see the work in the gym — he’s pushing the other props to achieve standards that he reaches. He looks after himself, away from the group. His flexibility, his diet, the way he fuels himself — there are so many things.

“And it’s taken time, he’ll admit that. He’ll be the first to put his hand up to say, I probably didn’t always get it right. The last six, seven years, certainly since I’ve been involved again, he’s been incredibly dedicated to the sport, to his own ability to get himself right physically and mentally.

“I think he is an inspiration to many. If younger players see what he has done and follow in his footsteps, then they will be going along the right path. What he has achieved, both for Leinster and for Ireland, but also the respect that the players have for him as well.”

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster offered a different perspective when asked about the significance of Healy's achievement.

“When I came it was fascinating to coach him. And actually, since I've been at Leinster, I can count on one hand the number of training sessions he's ever missed — never mind games. So his durability, his ability to look after himself and get the best out of his body so to speak, and play at the highest level is amazing.

“In my days, if you were playing 100 games for your club you were doing well. But now he's playing 100 games for his country, at loosehead, with that injury he had… How many other front-rowers would be in the 100 club? It wouldn't be many. So it's an amazing achievement for him.”