Munster missing Dave Kilcoyne influence, says Graham Rowntree

Munster are already missing Dave Kilcoyne’s personality, says Graham Rowntree, never mind the eight weeks he will be sidelined, with the province considering signing short-term cover for their depleted stocks at loosehead prop.

Kilcoyne is expected to miss the first two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup pool action in December having undergone ankle surgery on Wednesday following a setback in his rehabilitation from an injury sustained against Leinster on August 22. News of his operation came on the same day Munster learned they would also be without Jeremy Loughman for six weeks with a shoulder injury while forwards coach Rowntree said a third senior loosehead, Liam O’Connor, faces another month out with a calf injury.

Kilcoyne’s loss was already being felt, Rowntree said yesterday as Munster continued preparations for their game at the Dragons on Sunday.

"I am gutted for him, good kid, love working with him, so much energy,” he said. “He is a proper diligent professional as well. I am gutted for him. He will be sorely missed. His personality is missed around the place."

James Cronin is the only fit senior player in that front-row position, with Munster handing a debut off the bench to academy prop Josh Wycherley in last Monday’s 38-27 Guinness PRO14 victory over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park. Wycherley, the 21-year-old younger brother of Munster senior lock Fineen, and a member of the 2019 Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam-winning team, impressed his forwards coach but the option to seek more experienced cover short-term has not been ruled out.

“It’s not out of the question,” Rowntree, the former Leicester, England and Lions loosehead, said ahead of the trip to Rodney Parade. “But Josh’s performance was everything we expected. It is not out of the question that we may need a bit more cover.”

Rowntree also reacted to Munster’s Champions Cup draw, which in a new, one-off format pits the province against old foes Clermont Auvergne and one of the Englishman’s former clubs Harlequins, where he was forwards coach under John Kingston between 2016 and 18.

Both were “proper teams”, he said, but connections with the London club run deep.

“Some great people, good players and I was fortunate there were a lot of guys there who I’d worked with in my time with England.

Just a historic club, steeped in history, very good following, I had some good times there, enjoyed it.

“They’re desperate to do well in Europe themselves and have always been traditionally a big European club. I was delighted and you’ve got the twist of Jerry (Flannery) being there as well, a former Munster man who’s a mate of mine, and Adam Jones who I’ve played against and coached and worked with, who’s doing a great job for Harlequins so a lot of connections there.”