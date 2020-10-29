Thirteen Barbarians players to face disciplinary hearing for Covid-19 breaches

Thirteen Barbarians players will face a disciplinary hearing for breaches of coronavirus protocols that forced the cancellation of their match against England last Sunday
Thirteen Barbarians players to face disciplinary hearing for Covid-19 breaches

Thirteen Barbarians players will face a disciplinary hearing for breaches of coronavirus protocols (David Davies/PA)

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 17:01
Duncan Bech, PA

Thirteen Barbarians players will face a disciplinary hearing for breaches of coronavirus protocols that forced the cancellation of their match against England last Sunday.

All 13 have been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game, but the Rugby Football Union has declined to name them until after proceedings have finished.

The RFU states that they will answer for individual breaches of the protocols, such as leaving the hotel without permission or without informing organisers of their whereabouts, and providing false statements during an investigation.

Chris Robshaw, his former England team-mate Richard Wigglesworth and Scotland wing Sean Maitland are among those involved in the nights out that took place in central London last week.

The available sanctions for a disrepute charge are wide-ranging and include fines and suspensions.

“The RFU recognises the pressure public scrutiny is placing on the players and therefore it will publish players’ names, full judgements and sanctions after the hearings have concluded,” a statement read.

Sunday’s game between England and Barbarians at Twickenham was cancelled (Adam Davy/PA)

Due to the numbers involved, hearings will be staggered over the coming weeks.

On Saturday footage emerged on social media of a large group of Barbarians players, including former England captain Robshaw, drinking at the Running Horse pub in Mayfair.

Robshaw, Maitland, Jackson Wray, Joel Kpoku, Fergus McFadden and Manu Vunipola are among those who appear to be playing a drinking game. A number of them have since issued apologies.

"I want to front up and apologise profusely for my part in letting down @barbarians_fc. I greatly regret that the game will not be going ahead now. I am embarrassed and whole heartedly apologise to all involved. #sorry," tweeted McFadden.

More in this section

A general view of the Sportsground 27/3/2019 Connacht's PRO14 clash with Benetton postponed as Italians unable to travel
Munster v Cardiff Blues - Guinness PRO14 Munster looking for front row cover as injury list grows 
Scotland v Georgia - Autumn International - BT Murrayfield Stadium Finn Russell earns start as Scotland take on Wales in Six Nations finale
barbarianspa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up