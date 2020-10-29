One change to France team for Six Nations clash with Ireland

One change to France team for Six Nations clash with Ireland

France's Arthur Vincent. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 11:00
Stephen Barry

France have made one enforced change from their 38-21 warm-up win over Wales ahead of their Six Nations title-decider against Ireland.

Ireland can clinch the championship with a bonus-point win in Paris, although England are favourites for the title should Ireland fail to do so, while France also need a bonus-point to maintain their outside hopes.

Arthur Vincent comes into the team in place of Racing 92 winger Teddy Thomas, who sustained a hamstring injury during the Wales game in which he scored a fine try.

The 21-year-old Montpellier centre Vincent made his international debut off the bench against England last spring, before starting against Italy, Wales, and Scotland.

Gaël Fickou returns to the wing, while Vincent's Montpellier teammate Vincent Rattez switches from the no.11 to the 14 jersey.

La Rochelle's Arthur Retière comes onto the bench for Fabien Galthié's side, who line-up with the Toulouse half-back pairing of Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

FRANCE: A Bouthier; V Rattez, V Vakatawa, A Vincent, G Fickou; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; B Le Roux, P Willemse; F Cros, C Ollivon (captain), G Alldritt.

Replacements: C Chat, F Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, D Cretin, B Serin, A Retière, T Ramos.

