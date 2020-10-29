Age won’t deny Johnny Sexton key role with the Lions, insists Warren Gatland

Age will be no barrier to Johnny Sexton touring with the Lions to South Africa in 2021 but Warren Gatland has challenged the Ireland captain to keep his body intact in order to face the Springboks next summer.

As Sexton prepares to lead Ireland into a potential Six Nations title decider against France in Paris this Saturday, Gatland was asked about his thoughts on picking the veteran fly-half, Lion #791, on a third tour of duty at age 36 after playing in all six Tests and starting five across 2013 and 2017.

Speaking yesterday to launch the 2021 Lions jersey, the New Zealander who led the Lions on both those tours, said he would have no hesitation in taking Sexton for the eight-game tour, including a three-Test series against the world-champion Springboks.

"It's not about the future, it's about the here and now,” Gatland said. "For Johnny, he's managed himself really well and this autumn is going to be about what Ireland do in terms of that. Then, obviously, the Six Nations.

"Probably, the last year or so, his biggest challenge has been to string a number of games together. He's picked up some niggles and knocks… that's kind of from where we'll be looking at it.

"There's no doubt about him in terms of his experience and leadership and the quality of him as a player. He's someone who I look back on in 2017, he didn't have the greatest start to the tour and then he came back and that's what world class players do. Their form can sometimes go, but they're able to.... what do they say? Form is temporary and class is permanent.

"Again, it's just looking and seeing how Johnny goes over the next six months or so.

That's the important factor, for him holding his body together and how he manages it. If he is selected, how he is managed on tour as well.

Gatland said selection was “such a long way out” and next year’s Six Nations would be the primary platform for players to shine. Likewise the captaincy, with Gatland deflecting a question about Maro Itoje’s suitability by name-checking a host of candidates, some possible, others improbable, from all four countries but including Sexton, Conor Murray and James Ryan.

"That selection will be made very late in the piece, after we've picked the squad."

The head coach’s next priority is to settle on his coaching team and his wish for continuity in that regard, to an extent.

“If we can secure some of the people that have been here in the past, that would be my preference,” Gatland said.

Andy Farrell, defence coach on the last three Lions tours, would certainly fit that criteria with Gatland adding:

"When you're picking your coaching team, I have found the most important thing for us from a Lions perspective is that because you have such a limited preparation time because you're bringing a new group of players together and trying to do things as quickly as you possibly can... having that continuity of people who have been there before - whether that's from a coaching perspective, strength and conditioning, medical or analysis.

"It makes a big difference. But, you want some new faces as well and that's important and we've done that on previous tours.

"I have a huge amount of regard for Andy and his leadership, what he brings to the game. What he brings to a team. He understands winning, he understands winning environments and he's very smart.

"He's definitely one of those guys you're looking at from a continuity perspective. I'm still not... I've spoken to all the four CEOs and directors of rugby as well in terms of the potential availability of coaches.

Hopefully, in the next three or four weeks, we'll be able to put a list of those people together and agree terms with them and get that out there.

"Look, he's definitely one of the ones... he's been on tour, tours, he's been incredibly successful.

"A great role for him as a head coach and Ireland would have to make a decision if they're prepared to release him.

"I see massive benefits on someone going on a Lions tour in terms of what they learn about the players, the team they're playing against. It's a great experience, incredibly tough.

"That's up to the individual unions in terms of whether they're prepared to release someone.

"So, we've had those conversations already about the availability of some people."

