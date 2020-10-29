'Nobody's bulletproof': James Ryan taking nothing for granted 

Of all the hurdles James Ryan has cleared with such ease, Paris may have been the highest.

He had already played Junior Cup for St Michael's before his time, graduated from Leinster's academy with just one of three years completed and played senior rugby for his country before his province had gotten round to awarding him a cap.

By the time Joe Schmidt named him alongside Iain Henderson in the second row for the first round of the Six Nations game away to France two years ago he had featured four times for Ireland and just 10 for Leinster but he was more than ready.

Called ashore with 13 minutes to play, he had carried 15 times, claimed a pair of lineouts and made 12 tackles. That last stat would not be bettered by any Irish player on the day. Ryan hadn't just passed this most rigorous of exams, he had aced it.

“You always have doubts going into big games and nobody’s bulletproof,” he said this week as he contemplated another trip to the French capital. “If they say they are they’re lying. I’d be more confident now in myself than I would have been that week.

“I’d have been confident in my ability. I’d have played for Ireland (before) but this was a different game. This was a Six Nations game in Paris and an element of the unknown leading into it but once I got out there it was like any other rugby game.”

Ryan's excellence is one thing, his consistent excellence is another entirely.

Ireland return to the Stade de France on Saturday for the first time since Jonathan Sexton kicked that famous drop goal and among their number will be a 24-year old lock who has added experience and confidence to his already considerable arsenal.

A former Ireland U20s captain, he is calling the lineouts these days and welcomes the responsibility and the deeper understanding that gives him as to how it feeds into Irish attack that remains heavily linked to setpiece situations.

Andy Farrell, head coach now and assistant to Schmidt back in 2018, has seen first-hand the growth in the second row as a leader. Ryan is more vocal these days, more comfortable in opening up to his teammates and, in interviews, to the media.

“I remember his debut well because, as a kid going over to France in front of a full house, that is a daunting task and I remember speaking to him the night before to say that this will be just like any other game,” Farrell recalled this week.

“When you walk across that white line you've got to make sure that you'll be yourself and wow, he certainly was. He was boy to man, wasn't he, that evening. And he's grown massive belief from that one performance that he belongs in this environment.”

Described in the past as the next Paul O'Connell, Ryan was yesterday mentioned as someone who could follow in the Munsterman's steps by captaining the Lions. So were a number of others, it must be said, and the man himself was not giving that much thought when told of it.

While impressive in Paris on his first visit, he understands the magnitude of the task that awaits Ireland this time when they travel seeking not just the win but the four tries that will be required with it if another Six Nations title is to be secured.

It's a scenario no Irish side has ever contemplated before given bonus points are just a recent addition to the championship and the long history of beatings that the men in green had shipped in the city until things finally began to turn in more recent times.

Ryan is adamant that this changes nothing.

“It doesn't really, to be honest. We haven't really talked about the bonus point. For these big days and these finals it's important that guys don't go into their shells.

You've got to express yourself and you've just got to attack these days. That's the big thing.

“You've really got to attack these finals and guys have to be able to express themselves. So that's the kind of the mentality that we're trying to build this week. We know there's a championship on the line and there's a lot at stake but the big thing for us is go after it and not hope that things will go well but really be ourselves.”