'The longest, most intense days of your life': Coaching not the ticket for Paul O'Connell

Paul O'Connell's days in coaching may well be over.

The Munster legend has dipped his toe in the waters since his retirement as a player, first with the Ireland U20s and then with a stint at Stade Francais, but he has been equivocal since about whether to continue down the path.

Currently involved with a couple of underage sides and with the Young Munster seniors, he has described the professional gig as “too full-on”: A game on the Saturday, five hours of video on a Sunday and then all in for the following week come Monday.

“They are the longest, most intense days of your life,” he said this week.

Problem is that there are aspects of the gig that still appeal. Currently watching more rugby than ever before, he loves the interaction that comes with talking to coaches and referees. The question is whether he has called time on it now or just put those ambitions on hold.

“I don’t know if it’s on hold. It’s not something that whets my appetite very much at the moment. I love coaching, I love coaching kids, underage. I love helping out with my club team when I can but I like having my weekends as well. So it’s a catch 22.”

For years Munster fans have held out hope that O'Connell and Ronan O'Gara would one day return as a dream coaching ticket to Thomond Park but, while the former's future involvement is unlikely now, the latter's candidacy is stronger than ever.

Stints as an assistant with Racing 92 and the Crusaders have now been followed by his first head coach role at La Rochelle and O'Connell has been deeply impressed by his old teammate's ability to connect with players of all ages.

“They had a massive win last week against Castres, a really good win against Bordeaux this weekend. Slowly but surely, a lot of his methods are getting into La Rochelle.

So I'd love to see him back in Munster sooner rather than later.

“We have a great coaching staff there at the moment but I'd love to see him coaching in Munster. Young players seem to love him and identify with him. He seems to be able to get the best out of people and he has such a lovely way about him.”

O'Connell has been encouraged by the increase in homegrown players fielded by Munster lately but knows how the province has benefited from outside influences stretching back to the days of Rhys Ellison, John Langford, Alan Gaffney and Graham Steadman.

He believes that O'Gara's experiences coaching outside the Irish system, allied to his obvious affinity for and understanding of the Munster psyche, could be a winning combination for the man himself and for their native province.

The focus this week remains on the national team.

Ireland's shift towards a less structured model is not out of sync with wider trends but O'Connell still feels that the subtle shift has been a “brave” one by a coach who could have leaned much more on the framework left in place after Joe Schmidt's long and successful term in charge.

A title remains a long shot for Ireland in Paris but another win on top of a good performance would signal immense progress after the damp squib that was 2019 while, at the same time, put players in the shop window for a possible Lions tour of South Africa this summer.

“To get a championship would give everyone belief in their methods, to kick on and stick at what they're doing.”

Now an ambassador for the Lions, O'Connell has been busy putting together lists of likely Irish tourists and his choice of wild card is a Leinster back row who returned against Zebre only last week after 18 months out with an horrific knee injury,

“(Tadhg) Furlong if he gets back, James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, (Jonathan) Sexton: they are the only nailed on Irish ones for me. The bolter is Dan Leavy. There are certain players can do certain things but there are very few that can do it all and he can do it all.”