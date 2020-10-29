A familiar face stands between Andy Farrell and Six Nations glory

For all the gung-ho talk of try-bonus points in Paris this Saturday evening, Andy Farrell has known better than anyone else the reason why crossing the French line has become more difficult than ever, his old friend and mentor Shaun Edwards.

It was captain Edwards who put a protective arm around the teenage Farrell’s shoulder at the outset of a glittering rugby league career at Wigan. This weekend, though, it will be the Ireland boss’s job to keep France’s defence coach from strangling his team’s attack.

It was Warren Gatland’s Wales who were the beneficiaries of Edwards’ capacity for producing watertight defensive systems until last year, helping them to three Grand Slams including in 2019.

Yet the end of the World Cup marked a sea-change for both Wigan natives, Farrell succeeding Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach, Edwards, nine years his senior, switching to the French to add steel to Fabien Galthié’s attacking vision.

This Saturday those conflicting interests collide at Stade de France, both Ireland and France in the race to the bonus-point win that will advance their Guinness Six Nations title bids with Farrell’s men in green top of the table by a point from Les Bleus and England, who play Italy in Rome earlier in the day and will set the target for each side to chase depending on the scoreline.

Speaking yesterday as he named an Ireland team showing just one change from the XV which started the 50-17 win over Italy in Dublin last Saturday, Farrell addressed the need to win scoring four tries to secure the title, the dangers of getting distracted by that objective at the expense of team cohesion and the difficulty of outwitting Edwards.

"He's a character, Shaun will tell you that himself,” the Ireland boss said. “I was a young kid at Wigan, 14 or 15 coming through, and he took me under his wing for a spell. He was captain of the Wigan side and when I played my first debut he looked after me. He certainly did.

He showed me what professionalism was because he was ahead of his time as far as that is concerned. I was privileged to be involved with him as a player.

"He's a winner, Shaun. He's a fighter. That's why I know the French will be ready on Saturday night.”

Farrell believes Edwards’ impact on the French defence has been instant, his defensive fingerprints all over their play without the ball.

"Oh, 100%. You can see the difference straight away, can't you? The energy that he brings, he'd be unbelievably clear in what he wants from them and when you're clear and to the point you normally see a bit of fight and energy on the back of that.”

Ireland will be asked to do what Farrell always demands - create their own chances through a solid set-piece and having a defence “that's going to go after them and cause them some trouble along the way”.

'Game of feel'

He will not abandon those foundations in a headlong chase for tries, arguing reasonably that there is “no point in scoring four and they score six”.

“It's going to be a game of feel, isn't it? The game is for 80 minutes and we will feel how it is going but it certainly won't be one of high-risk strategy, otherwise you have seen the type of team we are playing against and we could end up shooting ourselves in the foot massively.”

Henshaw for the injured Garry Ringrose is the only change to the team which beat Italy. Ringrose has been ruled out for the rest of the autumn Test window after suffering a facial injury in the first half, when he was replaced by his Leinster centre partner.

Now Henshaw continues his partnership with former Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki, with Munster’s Chris Farrell moving onto the bench to fill in as outside-back cover in a squad captained again by Johnny Sexton with Cian Healy set to earn his 100th Test appearance at loosehead prop.

Ireland have been found wanting in key games since 2018, outgunned physically by the likes of England and New Zealand and France offer a similarly bruising prospect married to the flair that lies in their rugby DNA and is exemplified by half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack and a powerful yet silky centre partnership in Gael Fickou and Virimi Vakatawa.

Yet Farrell backs his players to both answer the physical challenge and pose some problems of their own.

"I believe in them, I believe they can front up and be dominant, I do, I honestly do. I suppose that's the challenge ahead for every team that plays the game and we're no different, I believe we can do that by the way that we're going to play.

"Yeah, you just can't just turn up and saying, 'I'm going to be physical today', you've got to do it collectively, you've got to work at a pace that allows you to dominate collisions, you've got to be connected together along the way in both attack and defence and they (Aki and Henshaw) will be a massive part of the overall cog, won't they, the centres. They always are.

"They've got a good relationship together, as do all the centres within our squad and it's a strong part of our game, the centre group, and we expect them to take their own game to the French at the weekend.”

Edwards will have something to say about that but will the old pals share a joke before France and Ireland go toe to toe on Saturday?

"No, no,” said Farrell with a smile, “he'll probably snarl at me and ignore me for the first 10 minutes and we'll probably shake hands afterwards.”

IRELAND (v France): J Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan); A Conway (Munster/Garryowen), R Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), B Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), H Keenan (Leinster/UCD); J Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) - captain, C Murray (Munster/Garryowen); C Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), R Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), A Porter (Leinster/UCD); T Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), J Ryan (Leinster/UCD); C Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), W Connors (Leinster/UCD), CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon).

Replacements: D Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), E Byrne (Leinster/UCD), F Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), U Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians), P O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster/UCD), C Farrell (Munster/Young Munster).