Dave Kilcoyne set for extended period on the sideline after ankle surgery

Munster and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne faces another eight weeks on the sidelines after he underwent surgery on Wednesday following a setback in his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

Kilcoyne was injured just seven minutes in Munster’s post-lockdown restart game in last season’s Guinness PRO14 against Leinster on August 22 and has not played since.

In a squad update released by the province on Wednesday ahead of Munster’s trip to Dragons in south Wales this Sunday said the prop now faces more time out of action.

“David Kilcoyne had a setback in his rehab from an ankle injury and has undergone surgery today,” Munster reported, "he is expected to be rehabbing for up to eight weeks.”

There is further concern in Kilcoyne’s position with Munster revealing fellow loosehead Jeremy Loughman has been ruled out for six weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury in training last week.

With Liam O’Connor also out with a calf injury, that leaves James Cronin as the only fit senior loosehead available to head coach Johann van Graan.

Academy prop Josh Wycherley was handed a debut off the bench in last Monday night’s 38-27 PRO14 win over Cardiff Blues and could be set for an extended run in the league following Wednesday’s medical bulletin.

Munster lost Dan Goggin to a shoulder injury in that bonus-point victory, which sent Munster to the top of Conference B, but the centre was still awaiting the results of a scan.

Wing Keith Earls is finishing his rehabilitation programme for a back injury with Ireland at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown but Munster’s injury list also includes hooker Niall Scannell (neck), scrum-half Neil Cronin (knee), lock RG Snyman (knee), fly-half Joey Carbery (ankle).