Robbie Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose in Ireland team to face France

Robbie Henshaw replacing Garry Ringrose is Andy Farrell’s only change to the team which beat Italy last time out for this Saturday’s potential 2020 Guinness Six Nations title decider against France in Paris.

The IRFU announced the matchday squad for the Stade de France clash on Wednesday with Ringrose ruled out for the rest of the autumn Test window after suffering a facial injury in the 50-17 round-four victory over Italy in Dublin last Saturday.

Henshaw replaced his Leinster centre partner in the first half as Ireland cruised to the bonus-point win which will need to be replicated against an in-form French team on home soil.

Now he starts at outside centre in partnership with former Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki, Munster’s Chris Farrell moving onto the bench as outside back cover to fill the vacancy created by Henshaw’s promotion.

Ireland are otherwise unchanged, meaning loosehead prop Cian Healy is set to win his 100th Test cap in Paris in a side captained once more by Johnny Sexton.

Kick-off on Saturday is 8.05pm Irish time.

Ireland (v France)

15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 29 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 22 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 44 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 27 caps

11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 92 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 82 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 99 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 12 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 3 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 42 caps

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 2 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 16 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 68 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 1 cap

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

23. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps