Robbie Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose in Ireland team to face France

Robbie Henshaw replacing Garry Ringrose is Andy Farrell’s only change to the team which beat Italy last time out for this Saturday’s potential 2020 Guinness Six Nations title decider against France in Paris.
The IRFU announced the matchday squad for the Stade de France clash on Wednesday with Ringrose ruled out for the rest of the autumn Test window after suffering a facial injury in the 50-17 round-four victory over Italy in Dublin last Saturday.
Henshaw replaced his Leinster centre partner in the first half as Ireland cruised to the bonus-point win which will need to be replicated against an in-form French team on home soil.
Now he starts at outside centre in partnership with former Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki, Munster’s Chris Farrell moving onto the bench as outside back cover to fill the vacancy created by Henshaw’s promotion.
Ireland are otherwise unchanged, meaning loosehead prop Cian Healy is set to win his 100th Test cap in Paris in a side captained once more by Johnny Sexton.
Kick-off on Saturday is 8.05pm Irish time.
15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 29 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 22 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 44 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 27 caps
11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap
10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 92 caps CAPTAIN
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 82 caps
1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 99 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 12 caps
3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 3 caps
7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap
8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 42 caps
16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 2 caps
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps
19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 16 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 68 caps
21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 1 cap
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
23. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps