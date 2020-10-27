Barbarians’ coronavirus breaches will not be investigated by police

Footage emerged on social media over the weekend showing a group from the invitational club engaging in a drinking session
Barbarians’ coronavirus breaches will not be investigated by police

Chris Robshaw is one of several Barbarians players who will not be investigated by police. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 21:06
Duncan Bech

Former England captain Chris Robshaw and his Barbarians team-mates who broke coronavirus protocols last week will not face a police investigation.

Footage emerged on social media over the weekend showing a group from the invitational club engaging in a drinking session at the Running Horse pub in Mayfair.

It was one of two nights out that resulted in last Sunday’s non-cap international against England being cancelled, costing the Rugby Football Union in the region of £1million in lost broadcast and sponsorship revenue.

Robshaw was present with Sean Maitland, Jackson Wray, Joel Kpoku, Fergus McFadden and Manu Vunipola, amongst others, and the group appeared to break a number of coronavirus regulations.

However, the Metropolitan Police have declined to look into the players’ misconduct, which England’s World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward described as “ridiculously stupid”.

“The Met will not investigate COVID breaches retrospectively unless they are the most dangerous and flagrant breaches of the regulations. The Met is not investigating this incident,” a statement read.

The RFU is still investigating the events of last week and is expected to issue disrepute charges against a number of players by Friday.

Eddie Jones lost England’s warm-up to their Six Nations finale (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All cases would be heard by an independent disciplinary panel appointed by the RFU, which is likely to convene for the first time next week.

Five players including Robshaw and his former England team-mate Richard Wigglesworth apologised on social media for breaching protocols.

The resulting loss in revenue from the Barbarians’ misdemeanour comes at a time when the RFU are battling a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in 140 people being made redundant.

Furthermore, it robbed England of their warm-up for Saturday’s Six Nations finale against Italy when Eddie Jones’ men are aiming to win the title.

More in this section

Bernard Le Roux wins a line out 17/10/2020 Relief for France as Bernard le Roux available for Ireland clash
Jack Willis File Photo Jack Willis will have no problem adapting to Test rugby, England forwards coach says
Cian Healy 27/10/2020 Cian Healy approaching 100 not out but prop is far from done
englandbarbarianspa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up