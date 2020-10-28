Connacht embrace technology for team reviews

The deterioration in the weather and the ever-tightening Covid-19 restrictions has prompted Connacht to switch all team meetings to online events on Zoom.

Earlier in the season the Connacht squad used to spread out in the Clan Stand at the Sportsground and Andy Friend and the other coaches would address them from the sideline, but the notorious wind and rain at the Galway venue has forced them to change tact.

“We did that up until the break, we were in the Clan Stand, but with that wind channelling through there and blokes aren’t listening because it’s freezing! And it wasn’t pleasant so we needed to adapt and try stay ahead of it,” Friend said.

Accordingly, Friend found himself staring into a blank screen yesterday morning as he delivered the review of the superb win in Edinburgh to over five dozen players and coaches.

He put a slide presentation together, going through key metrics such as the 50-50 collisions, who were the ‘tackle kings’, a player voting system for their three best players, and a few other dynamics from the game.

“So I did the presentation today and you sit there and say ‘any questions’, and there are just blank screens. And you are thinking, is anyone even listening to this? What the hell is going on? We had 63 this morning on Zoom.

"The issue is probably more for the bloke who is delivering it, which is me, because I’m looking at a blank screen. Normally in a meeting you can look around and you can catch an eye, a giggle here or you will see something and it will be a more natural meeting but with this one it is bizarre.”

That has prompted Friend to set up a buddy system in the squad, pairing players who will then discuss the meeting and dissect the key messages the coaches are trying to deliver.

But the buddy system has another purpose as well and Friend is conscious of the fact that players can’t hang out as usual with each other away from the Sportsground.

“All of our meetings now are virtual. In a normal meeting you will the face that’s frowning and you can check in and ask if they got the message but here we can’t. The world has changed so aside from players getting the message, we want them to keep the connections.

"Normally they would go for coffee or go over to a mate’s place and catch up, they can’t do now. So we are asking the buddies to check in with each other.

"We know that the healthiest team and the team that adapts the quickest is the team that wins this year, so we want to be that team.”