Relief for France as Bernard le Roux available for Ireland clash

French lock Bernard le Roux will be available for selection for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Ireland at Stade de France.

The 31-year-old faced a disciplinary hearing earlier this afternoon after he was cited for an incident involving Wales skipper in the first half of France’s 38-21 win over the Welsh in Paris on Saturday night. Le Roux faced a minimum ban of six weeks but has escaped any sanction.

French team manager Raphael Ibanez tweeted in the past hour that le Roux is free to play against Ireland.

The news is a huge relief to the French management team given a hamstring injury has ruled Teddy Thomas out of the squad for the weekend.

France are at third place in the Six Nations table with three wins from four games.