Cian Healy approaching 100 not out but prop is far from done

Cian Healy did his best to gloss over it but that was never going to happen.

Only five Irishmen have played 100 times or more for their country and Healy is, fitness permitting, set to become the sixth when Andy Farrell's side attempt to claim a highly unlikely Six Nations title in Paris this weekend.

The team is named tomorrow.

It was in the direction of that collective concern that Healy tried to steer the conversation when he sat in front of a laptop for a remote press conference this afternoon but his is a story worthy of singular focus as he approaches such a landmark point in his journey.

It's 11 years since the man from Clontarf made his Test debut against Australia in Croke Park. Most of the day is lost to the fog of time, although he does remember Paul O'Connell tapping the kick-off down for him to embark on a decent run.

It was a fitting way to start for a player whose carry was a calling card.

“Realistically, I got away with murder when I was younger. I wouldn’t do a lot of the dog work. I’d hang off a nine or ten to carry a ball and only hit six or seven rucks a game. Now you’re required to do an awful lot more work.

“Getting on the end of the ball is part of a plan, it doesn’t happen by accident any more. I still love getting a chance to carry the ball, running through holes and fending off lads, it’s the most enjoyable part of the game for me.”

It's instructive that his first instinct is to laud the medics who have worked with him down the years when asked how he has lasted this long in such an attritional position, and in an era when bigger, faster, stronger has usually been a core principal.

He mentions too a personal drive, a refusal to lie down and accept defeat, as a reason for his longevity. That stubbornness was never needed so much as at the midway point of the last decade when a serious neck injury almost forced him out of the professional game.

Healy had actually signed the insurance papers that would have brought his career to an end back in the summer of 2015 before the nerve damage from a neck problem that had impacted the use of his right hand finally began to show signs of improvement.

Playing for Ireland again was a long way down the list of priorities at that point.

“It was broken down into so many stages. The first stage of that (recovery) was be a functional human again and open the door with the keys and stuff like that. Each time I became capable of something I’d work on another new standard that I could work on, something else more achievable.

“I’d build through them and keep progressing though those goals to get into the international team again. And then get to the standard of the international team.

Then it was a constant drive for fitness and getting my standards up because rugby keeps moving on. So you look at lifestyle changes and all of that.

He is 33 now, an old-stager, but feeling great. The first lockdown was embraced as a type of sabbatical, an opportunity to dive into areas which were out of bounds while the game-on-game grind of a normal rugby season was in motion.

He knew this could be an opportunity to stretch his playing days out that bit further and he capitalised on it by fitting a recovery system in his house. The intention is that he will see the benefits of all this for many years to come.

"Even outside of (rugby), I want to be a healthy person and live a long life so that is stuff I want to do not only for rugby but for the enjoyment of my time outside the field.

"Not walking around like a broke auld fella. You want to be as fit and healthy day-to-day and when that transfers into rugby, it's pretty helpful."

Nothing should feel impossible to someone who has overcome such odds to get back to rugby's highest shelf but beating a rejuvenated France while scoring four tries in Paris would be right up there in pure sporting terms.

The prop has earned all sorts of honours already. He has bagged European Cup medals, won a Grand Slam and beaten the All Blacks. So where would this rank were Ireland to find themselves hoisting the trophy come the weekend?

"I don't know, I'm not sure. I don't tend to do rankings and things like that of achievements. Slam was a big one, there's Heineken Cups, there's lots of big ones. I just want to continue to add more towards success and not look for number one achievements.

“I have loads of number one achievements that were all huge amounts of success with different groups of players. This time, it's our opportunity to have this success with this group.

"Whenever the day comes to think back on them but there's no time to think back now."