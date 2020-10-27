Johnny Sexton: We must be clinical to get result in Paris

A possible French suspension. England's assignment in Rome. An empty Stade de France. Not to mention the likely need for a bonus point against the French. There is an abundance of subplots orbiting Ireland's bid for an unlikely Six Nations title, even if Jonathan Sexton isn't all that interested in deviating from the main business of the day.

The Ireland skipper has faced the French five times in Saint-Denis and his record could not be more perfectly poised with two wins, a pair of defeats and one stalemate in 2012. It's a decent return given the trauma previous generations of Irishmen have experienced in the French capital but what they need now is above and beyond again.

Ireland have scored four tries in this fixture once before. Problem was that they were 43-3 down by the time they got around to really troubling the scoreboard that day in 2006 and, with les Bleus on an upward graph after too many years in the doldrums, it would be a feat of almost impossible proportions were the visitors to claim a five-point haul and the title this weekend.

“We'll just have to wait and see, won't we? All we can control at the moment is our performance,” said Sexton. “That's what we're trying to emphasise to everyone, that we need to get our performance right, no matter what.

“If it's just a win we're still going to have to play well. Let's just focus on that aspect. We know if we perform well that we will give ourselves chances and then it's up to us to take those chances on the day and be clinical.”

Fact is that Ireland have made a habit of spurning three-point opportunities in favour of kicks to the corner in recent years so there is no doubt but that they will go for the jugular at every possible point given the need for tries is so much the greater here. Easier said than done given they won there over two years ago but didn't claim a single touch down along the way.

It seems like a lifetime ago now but that was in the first round of the 2018 championship when it took 41 phases and Sexton's dramatic injury-time drop goal to claim a win that laid the foundations for what would eventually turn out to be a Grand Slam campaign.

Joe Schmidt's team really shouldn't have found themselves in that position given the performance delivered through much of that contest but they did and there have been too many times since when the side has drifted in and out of games to their cost.

Italy couldn't punish those lapses last week but a French side playing with so much more confidence and structure, and buoyed by their 38-21 defeat of Wales last weekend, would need little invitation to turn the visitors' dream into a Halloween nightmare.

“We know it won't be perfect because no performance in Paris ever is,” said Sexton. “There will be times when they get on top.

The times I have played there in the past there has been 80,000 fans going crazy but it is more of a neutral venue without that.

The out-half has been impressed with the ability of the French to score tries out of little or nothing and that individual flair has been allied to a forward unit of serious heft. It's a combination that accounted for England, Wales and Italy though not for the Scots.

The hope is that some of the old frailties are still there, if better hidden than before, while the absence of Teddy Thomas through injury and the possible suspension of Bernard Le Roux who faces a hearing today could weaken their hand at the Stade de France.

“Yeah, look, they're excellent players, aren't they? They're top-class players. I know them both very well from my time in Racing. Yeah, they'd be a loss but the thing about French rugby - and it's the same with English rugby – is they've got so many players and are so deep in quality, in every position, that they'll bring someone else in and it'll be a big chance for them.

“They're talking about (Arthur) Retière coming up from La Rochelle. I know him from Racing. He can play nine or on the wing.

"He's an outstanding athlete, fast and elusive, and all their wingers are in that category. So, no matter who plays you have to be doing the same things for all of them. It won't change our plan.”