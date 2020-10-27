French flyer Teddy Thomas to miss Ireland game

A hamstring injury has ruled Teddy Thomas out of the French squad for Saturday night's crucial Six Nations finale against Ireland in Stade de France (8.05p).

The Racing 92 star scored a wonderful try in Saturday night's 38-21 win over Wales in Paris but sustained the injury in the latter stages of that victory.

21-year-old Bordeaux out-half Matthieu Jalibert has been called into the squad in his absence.

The French management have concerns over the fitness Anthony Bouthier who is following the graduated return-to-play protocols following a blow to the head in the Welsh game.

Meanwhile lock Bernard Le Roux faces a disciplinary hearing this afternoon after he was cited for an alleged act of foul play involving Alun Wyn Jones on Saturday. Le Roux was not penalised at the time as the incident was missed by referee Karl Dickson and his match officials.

A Six Nations statement said: "A disciplinary hearing will be convened via Zoom video on Tuesday 27 October at 13:00 in front of a World Rugby appointed thee man independent panel comprised of Charles Cuthbert (UAE - Chairman), Frank Hadden (Sco) and Leon Lloyd (Eng)."